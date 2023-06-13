What to expect in a Miami court hearing – NBC 6 South Florida





Former President Donald Trump has arrived in Miami ahead of his federal court appearance to face charges of mishandling classified documents.

Trump arrived at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon before spending the night at his golf resort in Doral.

Here’s what you can expect on Tuesday, and what else we know so far:

What will this process look like?

Around noon Tuesday, Trump will be taken from Doral to the federal courthouse in downtown Miami where he is scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. before a federal magistrate to hear the charges against him.

Trump is expected to enter the Miami federal courthouse through an underground tunnel, where he will be processed and fingerprinted by federal marshals and the FBI.

He will not be handcuffed and it is not yet known if a mugshot will be taken.

Trump is expected to waive the reading of the indictment and Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman will set the terms of release.

Trump could be freed on his own on an unsecured personal bond, a promise to pay a large sum set by the judge in the event he does not appear in court.

Other accused felons often have to surrender their passports in federal court, but we don’t know if that will apply to the former president.

Trump may also be arraigned and enter his not guilty plea tomorrow.

This would usually require a local attorney admitted to the district, and so far he has not hired one. However, the judge could still let him go ahead.

NBC6’s Chris Hush reports live from Miami Intl. Airport upon Trump’s arrival in South Florida for his arraignment.

Who is the judge presiding over this case?

Judge Aileen Cannon will be the trial judge overseeing the case, but she will not be involved at this stage.

Instead, Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over the former president’s impeachment on Tuesday.

Trial Judge Aileen Cannon will, however, have the power to review the magistrate’s decision at the request of either party.

Justice Cannon was nominated to the federal bench in 2019 by then-President Trump and confirmed by the Senate in 2020. She was randomly selected from among four federal judges from South Florida.

The Colombian-born, Miami-raised judge will handle the case as it goes.

What happens after Tuesday’s hearing?

The whole process on Tuesday, from processing to publishing, could take around 90 minutes or so.

After that, Trump is expected to return to New Jersey after the hearing, where he will attend a fundraiser for the 2024 presidential campaign.

In New Jersey, Trump is expected to deliver a speech.

He will also celebrate his 77th birthday on Wednesday.

What led to the indictment?

Here is a timeline of events leading up to Trump’s historic indictment:

January 2021: Trump leaves the White House with boxes containing classified documents January 2022: 14 of the 15 boxes returned to the National Archives contain 197 classified documents including 30 top secret” Trump is not accused of keeping any of these documents February 2022: National Archives refers case to Department of Justice for investigation March 2022: FBI opens criminal investigation April 2022: Federal grand jury opens investigation May 2022: Grand jury subpoenas Trump for all classified documents June 2022: Trump’s lawyer finds 38 classified documents in boxes at Mar-a-Lago’s storage area, and turns them over to the FBI Another Trump lawyer certifies that the 38 classified documents were all that were kept lawyers didn’t know Trump kept more than 30 boxes outside storage Trump is ultimately charged with keeping 10 of the 38 documents July 2022: FBI and grand jury obtain video showing boxes being moved in and out from the storage area August 2022: the FBI searches Mar-a-Lago and seizes 102 classified documents, including 17 top secret” Trump is finally accused of having withheld 21 of these documents June 2023: Trump indicted

After the news that former President Donald Trump was indicted in Miami, many people have been wondering what’s next. NBC6’s Steve Litz breaks down everything you need to know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/trump-indictment-what-to-expect-from-the-federal-court-ahead-of-history-making-hearing-in-miami/3052515/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos