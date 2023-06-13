Abbas arrives in China as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the Middle East





BEIJING, China — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, state media reported, with China saying it is ready to help facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. Abbas will stay until Friday, Beijing said, on his fifth official visit to the world's second-largest economy. The official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that Abbas will meet President Xi Jinping during the trip. The two are expected to "exchange views… on the latest developments on the Palestinian scene as well as on regional and international issues of common concern," Wafa said. Abbas will also meet Premier Li Qiang, the news agency added.

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms The longtime Palestinian leader is an “old and good friend of the Chinese people”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said last week. “China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights,” he added. Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. (AP/Jason Lee) Beijing has sought to strengthen its ties with the Middle East, challenging longstanding US influence there – efforts that have sparked unease in Washington. Last December, President Xi visited Saudi Arabia as part of an Arab outreach trip that also saw him meet with Abbas and pledge to “work for a speedy, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian problem.” “. And during a trip to Riyadh last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saudi Arabia did not have to choose between Washington and Beijing, adopting a conciliatory tone following tensions with the ally of long time. In this photo released by Nournews, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, right, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, center, and Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban look on during of a signing ceremony of an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tension between the rivals in the Middle East, in Beijing, China, on Friday March 10 2023. (Nournews via AP) In an interview with China’s state-run Xinhua news agency published this week, Palestinian official Abbas Zaki said China and the Palestinians were “closer friends than brothers”. “I am very happy to see that China has become more involved in Middle East affairs after the China-Arab States Summit last year,” he added.

