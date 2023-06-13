Ivanka Trump left her father off her Instagram grid, put him in the stories





Ivanka Trump left her father off her Instagram grid for a post about her daughter’s Bat Mitzvah. Donald Trump and his wife Melania were relegated to one of the last images on his Instagram Stories. You have to scroll through 20 photos before you see any indication that Trump was even at the event. Loading Something is loading.

Ivanka Trump walked away from her father, former President Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania, on Monday from his Instagram post celebrating her daughter’s Bat Mitzvah.

Trump posted a carousel-sized Instagram post showing 10 photos from his daughter Arabella Kushner’s Bat Mitzvah celebration. Her father, Donald, was nowhere to be found in the Monday evening post shared on his Instagram grid.

“With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We look back on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude,” wrote Ivanka Trump in the caption.

Ivanka Trump’s Instagram Stories, however, gave an indication that her father was not only at the celebration, but was also the one who organized it. You have to scroll through 20 photos on Ivanka Trump’s Instagram Stories before the first snap of Donald Trump smiling broadly and posing for a photo with his granddaughter.

“Thank you Dad and Melania for throwing such a great party for Arabella!!” Ivanka posted in her penultimate Instagram story about the event. The photograph showed Arabella seated at a table between Donald and Melania Trump, with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, standing behind them.

Ivanka Trump’s shrewd Instagram comes after a Page Six report emerged on Friday citing two separate sources close to her who said she plans to distance herself from her father while he deals with federal misconduct charges. management of top secret information.

In a 49-page indictment unsealed on Friday, Trump was charged with 37 counts of wrongdoing, including 31 under the Espionage Act. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET to answer the charges. After the hearing, Trump is scheduled to return to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

