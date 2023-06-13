For China’s LGBTQ community, safe spaces are increasingly hard to find

HONG KONG The space for the Chinese LGBTQ community has become even smaller.

Founded in 2008, the Beijing LGBT Center has played a leading role in combating prejudice against sexual and gender minorities in China. On May 15, four days after its 15th anniversary and two days before the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, the center declared on its official WeChat account that it was closing due to force majeure, which China often refers to the shutdown. by the government.

We were all shocked by the news, said Marry Yang, a volunteer at the center. It’s quite sudden. Most people don’t know what happened.

It is unclear whether the closure of the Beijing LGBT Center, which declined a request for comment, was ordered by officials. The publicity department of Chaoyang District in Beijing, where the center was located, said it was unaware of the situation.

Considered the largest and most established LGBTQ organization in China, the center, also known as Beitong, gave sexual and gender minorities a sense of belonging, supporters said.

It’s quite shocking because I thought the Beijing LGBT Center had a very perfect policy with all kinds of support, Yang said. But even so, they still closed.

Jinghua Qian, a Chinese-Australian writer who worked as a journalist in China from 2016 to 2018, said the closure of the centers was a huge loss not just for the LGBTIQ+ community in China but for the world.

We will be poorer for it, Qian told NBC News via email. We will know less, we will understand less of the people and ideas that are so crucial to understanding China today.

Reduction of safe spaces

The closure of the centers comes as authorities try to raise the birth rate to address demographic concerns in China, which reported its first population decline in decades this year and is overtaken by India as the most populated by the world.

LGBTQ+ is considered a malevolent foreign influence that prevents young people from marrying and having children by the Chinese government, said Darius Longarino, a senior fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center who focuses on rights. LGBTQ.

Although homosexuality is legal in China and major cities may have thriving LGBTQ social scenes, same-sex marriage and adoption are not permitted, and LGBTQ people are not legally protected from discrimination.

LGBTQ people in China say their safe spaces have been compressed under President Xi Jinping, who has overseen a crackdown on advocacy groups since taking power a decade ago. The pressure has only intensified under a 2017 law that tightened regulation of international nongovernmental organizations, said Stephanie Wang, an assistant professor at St. Lawrence University in New York state. who has researched LGBTQ rights in China.

In 2019, the Chengdu Milk LGBT Service Center announced that it would cease operations. In 2020, Shanghai Pride, which held China’s only major annual LGBTQ celebration, said it was suspending all activities after 11 years. LGBT Rights Advocacy China, which had conducted major court cases, shut down the following year, months after dozens of LGBTQ accounts run by university students were removed from social media platform WeChat.

There has also been an increase in government censorship, including a ban on effeminate men on television as well as shows about close male relationships known as boy love dramas. Last year, an LGBTQ storyline was removed from a version of the American sitcom Friends airing on the Chinese mainland.

Harvey Zhu, 24, a Peking University student who had participated in activities at the Beijing LGBT Center, said the closure of centers was part of an unstoppable trend in China.

I know queers and feminists in China know how to work an escape, a cat door, a hairline, a whisper, a metaphor, but soon it’s too subtle and silent to reach the people who need it. A secret handshake cannot replace a beacon. Jinghua Qian, Chinese-Australian writer

You don’t feel surprised because you actually expected it, he said.

Qian, the Chinese-Australian writer, nevertheless expressed his disappointment and concern.

This demonstrates the extent to which the government has turned to queer and feminist organizations as enemies of the state, where in the past the relationship between NGOs [nongovernmental organizations] and the state was rocky but also sometimes collegiate, said Qian, who uses neutral pronouns.

Earlier, after hearing about the closure, they wrote on Twitter it’s so hopeless. I know queers and feminists in China know how to work an escape, a cat door, a hairline, a whisper, a metaphor, but soon it’s too subtle and silent to reach the people who need it. A secret handshake cannot replace a beacon.

Homophobic social norms

Zhu and others say conservative cultural values ​​often prevent them from sharing their identity with others.

I haven’t told my parents about my sexuality because I’m afraid it’s not traditionally acceptable to them, he said. Although China is opening up more to us now, it is still difficult for sexual minorities to work in state organizations as rights-bearing officials due to traditional homophobic social norms.

Because you can’t just be open about your sexuality in there, you don’t know what that would entail, he added.

Zhu sees a brighter future for sexual and gender minorities in China, though it will take time to emerge.

At present, the top echelons of the country’s leadership are still conservative older generations, he said. But I believe that in another decade, when more open-minded people take on the role of decision-makers, things will change.

That makes organizations like the Beijing LGBT Center all the more important in the meantime, said Will Hai, founder of a queer group in the Chinese city of Changsha.

This is particularly evident during the holidays, Hai said, when single people returning to their hometowns face questions from family members about why they didn’t get married and had a child. children.

I can see straight guys seem happy to go home for the [Lunar] New Years or something, but the LGBT group feels very depressed and suffocated, he said.

In this case, it is certainly important to have an organization for this kind of public debate.

Hai said he wanted to make his organization as meaningful as the Beijing LGBT Center.

On the other hand, I can’t make it too meaningful, he said, because if it’s too meaningful, it will be censored.