Boris Johnson’s latest resignation: Ex-PM found guilty of deliberately misleading Parliament





Rishi Sunak: Boris Johnson asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about Downing Street parties during the pandemic, the Privileges Committee is expected to say in its report on Wednesday. The committee rejected the former prime minister’s defense that senior officials told him Covid rules and guidelines were followed in No 10, according to The temperature. One of Mr Johnson’s top aides at the time reportedly advised him to withdraw a claim from a Commons statement that all guidelines were followed at all times during Downing St duties. Mr Johnson deleted the line from his opening statement but repeated his assertion in a later debate, which the committee reportedly took as evidence that MPs were deliberately misled. A senior conservative said The Independent they expect the publication of the report to end any chance of a return to politics for Mr Johnson, who resigned as an MP on Friday. But the former prime minister seems determined to fight on, accusing the committee of bias and likening it to a puppet court, as he told the Express newspaper: I’ll be back. Key points Show last update



1686651609 Tory fuss over Johnson is impacting UK reputation, Starmer says Tory infighting between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak is damaging the UK’s reputation internationally and discouraging investors, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has said. Mr Johnson, who formally left Parliament on Monday ahead of a report which was to reveal he had deliberately lied to MPs about the party scandal, was embroiled in a public spat with Mr Sunak over his resignation . Sir Keir said it was certainly evidence of the chaos within the Conservative Party, saying the by-elections called by Mr Johnson, Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams were essentially political tantrums. Political parties usually fight like this when they are not in power, it is very unusual when they are in power, he said. But, Sir Keir told business leaders at London Tech Week: There is a price to pay. Across the country, most people are really worried about the cost of living, they’re worried about how they’ll be able to pay their bills. And for them to see a government bickering with themselves instead of focusing on what they need, I think that’s a very serious situation for that government. And there is a higher price because the reputation of the UK is damaged. And I think there’s also an economic blow…many investors have told me they’re not investing in the UK right now because we don’t see the conditions of certainty and stability that we need to invest. Eleanor NoyceJune 13, 2023 11:20 a.m. 1686651309 Day one of UK’s Covid-19 inquiry will begin with hard-to-watch video evidence The voices of some of those who have suffered the most from the pandemic will be heard as the UK’s Covid-19 inquiry officially begins its first day of evidence. Two years after then Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the establishment of a public inquiry, the chair, Baroness Heather Hallett, will formally open the first substantive hearing on Tuesday. Following her statement, a video featuring people from across the UK sharing their experiences of loss will be shown to those gathered at the West London Hearing Centre. Aine Fox has the whole story: Eleanor NoyceJune 13, 2023 11:15 a.m. 1686650204 Who is Charlotte Owen and why does she get a peerage? A former aide to Boris Johnson is set to become the youngest peer ever after being included in his controversial resignation honors list. Charlotte Owen, 29, joins former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns to be elevated to the House of Lords by the former prime minister. My colleague Matt Mathers reports: Eleanor NoyceJune 13, 2023 10:56 a.m. 1686648552 Sir Keir Starmer: UK’s response to Joe Bidens’ Inflation Cut Act ‘crucial’ Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK’s response to the Joe Bidens Inflation Cut Act is a critical issue. The Labor leader said President Bidens’ $369bn grant package for investment in green tech is driving businesses away from Britain. I can sense investors are being drawn to the US, and we need a UK response to that. We can’t just do nothing, Sir Keir told London Tech Week conference attendees. He added: Creating these conditions for businesses to thrive is absolutely vital to us. Sir Keir highlighted Labour’s so-called Green Prosperity Plan, which will see the party invest up to £28billion a year in climate-friendly projects until 2030 if it wins the next election. He said: We have a plan that will be our equivalent of the Inflation Reduction Act. It will give us lower bills, security, independence from tyrants like Putin, and a real chance to grow our economy. And, in a jab at Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Sir Keir added: What I don’t believe in is a government that just looks at the problem and solves it. We need to be on the ground, nimble and active in business to reap the big rewards if we get it right. Eleanor NoyceJune 13, 2023 10:29 1686647330 Weird that Boris’ career is being destroyed, says ex-spin doctor Former No 10 communications director Guto Harri has said miscommunication was at the root of the row between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak over his honours. I don’t think Rishi Sunak was trying to be mean or malicious, I don’t think Boris Johnson was negligent, he told TalkTV. Mr Harri said something got lost in translation, adding: It all went a bit horribly wrong. Asked about the privileges committees Partygate report expected to find Mr Johnson deliberately misleading Parliament, Mr Harri said: Pardon me if I think it’s a little weird if he settled a fine of 50 by the police, but allow a committee headed by a former Labor leader to destroy what is left of his career. Eleanor NoyceJune 13, 2023 10:08 1686645442 Covid survey to examine the impact of Brexit on the pandemic The Covid Inquiry will examine the impact of Brexit on Britain’s preparedness for the virus and governments’ handling of the pandemic. Two years after then Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the establishment of a public inquiry, the chair, Baroness Hallett, will officially begin the first day of evidence on Tuesday. The first module looking at the country’s preparedness for the crisis will include evidence of any impact stemming from the UK’s departure from the European Union. Tara CobhamJune 13, 2023 9:37 a.m. 1686644417 Nadine Dorries Calls Rishi Sunak a ‘Preferred Classy Boy’ Nadine Dorries Calls Rishi Sunak a ‘Preferred Classy Boy’ Tara CobhamJune 13, 2023 9:20 a.m. 1686643250 Boris Johnson will be found guilty of willfully misleading Parliament Boris Johnson was reportedly discovered on Wednesday for deliberately misleading MPs about Downing Street parties during the pandemic. The privileges committee rejected the former prime minister’s defense that senior officials told him Covid rules and guidelines were followed in No 10, according to the Time. But Mr Johnson, who resigned on Friday after receiving the group’s report, struck a defiant tone, quoting Arnold Schwarzenegger as he told the Daily Express: I’ll be back. The ex-MP accused the committee of bias and likened it to a kangaroo court in a furious 1,000-word exit statement after receiving a draft of its findings. The panel, chaired by Labor MP Harriet Harman but with a Conservative majority, found that one of his most senior officials had in fact warned him against claiming that social distancing guidelines had been followed during the gatherings, the Time reported. The committee’s report is also expected to make clear that the committee’s criticism should be considered a contempt of Parliament after Mr Johnson and his allies dismissed the inquiry as a witch hunt. Downing Street defended the group for doing exactly what Parliament told them to do, while Tory MP Damian Green said it was monstrous that the committee was being attacked for its work. Eleanor NoyceJune 13, 2023 09:00 1686642050 Boris Johnson pushed Sunak to knight Father Stanley in crucial meeting with PM Boris Johnson is said to have pushed for his father Stanley to be awarded a knighthood during his talks with Rishi Sunak on his Honor Roll. The former prime minister has told his successor that his father should be honored for his work for the Tories and the environment, according to The temperature. Frustrated that his father was left off the list, Mr Johnson reportedly argued that it was customary for family members to be recognized in a Prime Minister’s resignation honours. But the No 10 is said to have worried about how the presentation of the knighthood to Stanley Johnson would be perceived. A government source told the newspaper: It would have just looked terrible. Tara CobhamJune 13, 2023 8:40 a.m. 1686640956 Classy boys at No 10 blocked my peerage, says Nadine Dorries Nadine Dorries has claimed posh boys Rishi Sunak and his adviser James Forsyth were behind deceptive and cruel attempts to prevent her from obtaining a peerage. She used an interview with TalkTV to launch a fresh attack on the Prime Minister, saying he used wild words and sophistry during a meeting with Mr Johnson last week which left the incumbent MP to believe that it would be included. I am heartbroken, not just for me but for anyone who comes from a background like mine,” she said. The former culture secretary claimed Mr Johnson’s background did not make for a fair comparison as he attended Eton on a scholarship and has no money. Tara CobhamJune 13, 2023 8:22 a.m.

