Turkey: How Mehmet Simsek convinced Erdogan to abandon his low interest rate policy

When Mehmet Simsek met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month, he did not come armed with words alone to make his case.

During the interview, which lasted two and a half hours, the economist and former finance minister presented all the data he had on the Turkish economy.

Moving from point to point, Simsekg gave the president a comprehensive picture of the state of the nation.

The presentation made Erdogan uncomfortable, three sources familiar with the meeting told Middle East Eye. They said the president insisted that Simsek’s words were enough on their own.

You have to see all the data and figure out what’s going on yourself, Simsek retorted, continuing his presentation.

It was one of many meetings they had between April and Turkey’s May 14 elections, where Erdogan tried to convince Simsek to become his new finance and treasury minister.

But Simsek did not move. The veteran of previous AKP governments, who served as deputy prime minister for economic and financial affairs from 2015 to 2018, demanded a sweeping overhaul of Turkey’s economic structure, which would directly contradict Erdogan’s unorthodox monetary policy .

Erdogan’s obsession with low interest rates and an economic policy that depends on credit growth, wage increases, tax exemptions and free gas partly earned him another term in office. elections last month, despite soaring inflation.

However, this remains problematic. The government used devious methods to stabilize the pound ahead of the election and burned all central bank reserves.

Since 2021, Erdogan has also supported his economic agenda through a series of currency swaps or depository agreements with regional neighbors such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Azerbaijan.

But even after a recent deposit of $5 billion by an unknown foreign country, central bank reserves, which include domestic borrowing from local banks, now stand at minus $5 billion, a historic low as of June 2. . Experts fear a balance-of-payments crisis if Ankara continues to follow the same path.

Stand their ground

Erdogan and his allies have been defending their policy for months, insisting it will deliver growth and jobs and reduce the trade deficit. Its defenders note that unemployment has fallen to 10% from 12% last year and that gross domestic product has recorded growth of 5% in 2022.

However, inflation is still close to 40% in May and the trade deficit hit $57.8 billion in the first five months of 2023, jumping nearly 30% year-on-year. Meanwhile, Turkish exporters say they have lost their competitive advantage, with many already looking for alternative production bases in places like Egypt, where labor costs are much lower.

Simsek, at last month’s meeting, repeatedly said that Erdogan’s foreign-funded monetary policy was unsustainable. You can’t run this mill by carrying water, Simsek said, using an idiom that implies the economy can’t be run with a little help from outsiders.

Nevertheless, Erdogan has tried to hold on to interest rates, which he considers un-Islamic, which goes against the central message of the Koran. Simsek then tried to convince the president that it was impossible to ignore the world we live in.

A Simsek spokesperson declined to comment. The Turkish presidency also has a long-standing policy of not commenting on Erdogan’s personal exchanges.

There was a flurry of phone calls from current and former ministers, MPs and anyone you could think of in Simsek to accept Erdogan’s offer and step in as economy minister, he told Middle East Eye a source close to Simsek’s negotiations with the president. They told him that he had to save the Turkish economy.

The source said at the end that Simsekhad accepted the offer: you can only say no to Erdoganso several times.

But Simsek was not the only one trying to convince Erdogan that his monetary policy would not bring him the benefits he seeks.

A second source said that Erdogan’s son-in-law Selcuk Bayraktar and his older brother Haluk, who jointly run the notorious drone manufacturing company Baykar, also tried to persuade the president that he was wrong about the rates. low interest and that he needed Simsek. They clearly succeeded, the source added.

Haluk Bayraktar, in particular, took to Twitter after Simsek’s appointment, loudly congratulating him and his new choice for central bank governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan.

It is perhaps not really surprising for Haluk Bayraktar, whose exports and imports Baykar constantly handles to maintain production, to speak with Erdogan about the state of the economy as an exporter, said a third source told MEE, noting that he is the head of the Istanbul field association representing 960 defense companies and industrialists.

A Baykar spokesperson declined to comment.

A rival in the team

Sources told MEE earlier this month that Simsek had offered Erdogan an 18-month deadline during which he would gradually raise benchmark interest rates from 8.5% to 25%.

A separate source familiar with Erdogan’s conversations with Simsek said the president agreed to give him everything he needed to fix the economy. Simsek told him he would work with people the government has blacklisted in recent years, the source said. And Erdogan said that wouldn’t be a problem.

International investors and local economists fear Erdogan could fire Simsek in the near future if an aggressive interest rate hike slows growth and costs jobs ahead of municipal elections next year. Erdogan is determined to retake Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya from the opposition.

“Simsek sees that Erdogan is not letting go of control and this could agitate him in the long term” – Source familiar with the talks

This is why everyone was very worried when Erdogan decided to transfer the controversial central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA), a key institution that deals with the flow of credit.

The source said Simsek presented three recommendations for the BRSA role to Erdogan, who then chose Kavcioglu but insisted he would do whatever Simsek demanded.

Erdogan is known for appointing rivals to key positions to use as checks on each other.

Simsek sees Erdogan not letting go of control and this could agitate him in the long run, the source added.

People close to Simsek also told MEE that shortly after taking office, the new finance minister told those around him that the economic situation was worse than he had imagined.

Yet another person close to Simsek said no one should focus on small details when the new finance minister crossed an ocean convincing Erdogan to follow his lead on interest rates and choosing a new central bank governor.

Kavcioglu the next day visited Simsek and offered his full support, the person said. After all, Kavcioglu has a 30-year banking career.