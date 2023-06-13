Reviews | Xi Jinping rejected his father’s path





Comment this story Comment Jerome A. Cohen, Deputy Senior Fellow for Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations, is the founder and retired faculty director of the US-Asia Law Institute at New York University. Despite President Xi Jinping’s efforts to expel supposedly pernicious Western influences from his country, the People’s Republic of China, like much of the world, will celebrate Father’s Day on June 18. Many Chinese recognize that the holiday is a bourgeois commercial import intended to improve gifts. – the gifts and the hum of the cash registers of the merchants. Still, Western-style Father’s Day (along with Mother’s Day) has long been a favorite among Chinese families, even among many Communist Party members. Indeed, given the startling resurrection of traditional Confucian holiday philosophy a few decades ago, there has likely been growing social support for Father’s Day in China. Filial piety, especially the principle of obeying and honoring one’s father, is a central tenet of Confucianism. In the last decade of his undisputed rule, to reinforce the spirit of Chinese nationalism, Xi Jinping frequently supported Confucianism despite his feudal origins and paid many tributes to his father, the veteran first-generation communist leader Xi Zhongxun. . Xi’s father had clashed with Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong in 1962 and was subjected to 16 years of harsh internal exile before being allowed to resume a top post in the party leadership after the death of Maos in 1976 which ended the Cultural Revolution. Xi Jinping has sometimes hinted that his father might deserve a place in communist history equal to Deng Xiaopings. Guest Review: My dad used to be hard to reach. As I got older, the words began to flow. Xi Zhongxun was indeed widely respected among the post-Maoist elite, not only because of the many years of political suffering to which he had been unjustly subjected, but also because of the wisdom he brought back from exile. His most important contribution was his emphasis on freedom of expression. The party leadership must allow for differences of opinion, he repeatedly preached, if the party hopes to achieve its goals. People should be encouraged to think, speak and act, and the party should respect their views and criticisms, he argued. His words offered strong support for many of the exciting liberal political, economic and social reforms that struggled for recognition from 1978 to 1988. These were not mere platitudes, as Xi Zhongxun’s actions often showed. While ruling Guangdong province in 1978 before returning to Beijing, he publicly praised a local prosecutor who had had the audacity to criticize him and urged all officials to study the example of prosecutors. He worked to overturn the criminal convictions of many victims of the Cultural Revolution who had been prosecuted for expressing their political views. He helped secure the release from prison of three lawyers who had been detained for four years due to their vigorous legal defense of a defendant accused of rape. He promoted the enactment of the People’s Republic of China’s first administrative dispute law to enable people to challenge official conduct in court. And he warmly invited Western multinationals to invest in the innovative special economic zones he and Deng Xiaoping have established in Guangdong and neighboring areas. To do this, he helped to put in place attractive conditions to assure foreign companies that they would not be subject to unpredictable and arbitrary interference from a party too often dominated by officials more concerned with security than with development. Yet Xi Zhongxun’s wisdom and admirable record is precisely what his son refused to emulate. Xi Jinping has ruthlessly suppressed any dissent or disagreement among the party elite as well as the masses, and he has crushed human rights lawyers so essential to protecting free speech. It has also suppressed foreign and domestic business ventures in a way that obviously harms the development of nations in favor of security. Why did he contradict his father’s ideals and practice? Given his family background and his own behavior as local and provincial party leader, his Stalinist, centralizing and repressive exercise of national power surprised those who supported his appointment as party leader, president and military commander of the China. What factors could explain this radical change in values? Was it a perceived need to replace the policies and methods of the previous regime of Hu Jintao, which was widely criticized in China for its lack of unified leadership and failure to root out corruption? Were there also complex personal factors involved, such as a determination to avoid implementing his parents’ ideals to avoid a similar fate? We may never know the answers to these questions, and no one in contemporary China is likely to dare to discuss this obvious paradox in public. But perhaps, in the privacy of his home and his heart, Xi Jinping himself contemplates them, as he remembers his father on Father’s Day. Popular Opinion Articles See 3 more stories

