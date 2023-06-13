Attack on Pakistani military facilities pre-planned to launch operation against his party: Imran Khan





Lahore: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the attack on military installations in the country last month after his arrest was “pre-planned to launch a crackdown on his party with ‘stunning precision’.

Khan, 70, in a series of tweets on Tuesday slammed the ruling alliance, a day after the National Assembly passed a resolution demanding swift action against a political party implicated in the May 9 violence, without naming its Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Khan, also head of the PTI, said: “The easiest way to find out who was responsible for the arson on May 9 is to ask us the billion rupee question as to who earned and benefited the most from violence. Obviously, it wasn’t PTI.

The former prime minister also asked: How is it that within 48 hours (after the attack on military installations) the best-planned operation was carried out with mind-boggling precision — 10,000 workers, supporters and PTI pro-media have been imprisoned or incapacitated. Very clearly, this was all pre-planned. Khan has been virtually placed under house arrest at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore as Punjab police have taken control of it, and no PTI workers are allowed to stay there.

Slamming the country’s law enforcement, the former cricketer-turned-politician said: …our own security forces are raiding our homes in the middle of the night, breaking down doors, vandalizing the house and the burglary. The women are abused, harassed and threatened, and if the person is not there, then their boys, fathers and even servants are arrested and imprisoned.”

Alleging that his driver and cook sisters were arrested when the police could not find his son, Khan said: “My driver and cook sister Rahim were arrested when the police could not find her as well.”

Adding that the two were imprisoned like sardines, the PTI chief said: “Rahim suffered from respiratory problems and since his release he has been on life support and fighting for his life. “It is clear that those responsible for this reign of terror feel above (the) law,” Khan said.

He said the policy may have temporarily instilled fear among the population, but it is only a matter of time before this “seething hatred comes out into the open”. Pakistan’s National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution demanding swift action against a political party implicated in the May 9 violence. He did not name Khan’s PTI party.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad in a corruption case. Members of his party vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

Law enforcement has since arrested more than 10,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, most of them from Punjab.

The violence has drawn a strong response from the government and military with vows to take action against the culprits, leading to a continued crackdown on those involved.

In the military-backed crackdown on the PTI, more than 100 top party leaders and former lawmakers have so far defected and joined the ‘king’s party’ Istekham Pakistan Party (IPP), led by another defector from the PTI, Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Khan said he would continue to fight for his cause even if all his party leaders resign.

