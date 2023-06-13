FACT CHECK: Is it true that the number of cabinet ministers of President Joko Widodo involved in the BTS corruption case has reached 5?





Narration conveys information that the audience must accept that there is five ministers of the office President Joko Widodo implicated in the corruption of BTS. The Base Transceiver Station or BTS became a topic of conversation when a corruption case arose in its supply which was named after former Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Johnny G Plate. city ​​of turnbackhoax.id, a YouTube account called Kabar News uploaded a video with the title “UNTIL TODAY || JOKOWI NGMUK, 5 MINISTERS ARE INVOLVED BTS CORRUPTION CASE NEARLY 40 BILLION”. The story is that President Joko Widodo is angry because five of his ministers were involved in a corruption case over the BTS procurement project which cost the state nearly IDR 40 trillion. EXPLANATION After searching by turnbackhoax.id, in fact, the title of this video does not match the content and narration of the video. Contrary to the title which stated that five cabinet ministers of President Joko Widodo were drawn into BTS corruption, this video documents five different corruption cases involving ministers of President Joko Widodo’s cabinet. That’s to say: 1. Idrus Marham (Minister of Social Affairs) received 2.25 billion bribes for the PLTU Riau-1 project 2. Imam Nahrawi (Menpora) received a bribe of 26.5 billion for the distribution of KONI grants 3. Edi Prabowo (KKP) received a 25.7 billion bribe for the lobster fry export license 4. Juliari Batubara (Minister of Social Affairs) received gratuity for social assistance dealing with COVID-19 worth 32.4 billion 5. Johnny G. Plate (Menkominfo) cost the state up to 8 T in the case of supplying BTS 4G towers In the BAKTI Kominfo BTS 4G corruption case involving seven suspects, only one was involved, namely Johnny G. Plate. ‘ While the other six suspects are two senior managers, a commissioner and a confidant, a human development expert and an account manager. CONCLUSION Video “TOWN ANGRY || JOKOWI NGMUK, 5 OF HIS DEPARTMENT ARE INVOLVED IN NEARLY 40 BILLION BTS CORRUPTION CASES” having content with a bad connection. Editor’s note: This article is part of the content Fact check Subway Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). More details about the content of Fact Check can be read on this page. Readers (public) are also invited to provide comments/reviews, either through the comments column in each related content, by contacting Metro Suara.com editorial, or by submitting issues/complaints that need to be checked or verified by email. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.suara.com/read/2023/06/13/175833/cek-fakta-benarkah-jumlah-menteri-dalam-kabinet-presiden-joko-widodo-yang-terlibat-kasus-korupsi-bts-mencapai-5-orang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos