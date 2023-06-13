Xi Jinping holds talks with Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya

On the afternoon of June 12, 2023, President Xi Jinping held talks at the Great Hall of the People with Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, who was on a state visit to China.

Xi Jinping noted that President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya is the first Honduran president to pay a state visit to China, and his visit opened a new chapter in the history of Sino-Honduran relations. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Honduras in March this year, relations between the two countries have seen rapid initial development and a good start, showing great vigor and broad prospects. The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras is both meritorious at present and beneficial in the long term. The Chinese side will unswervingly develop friendly relations between China and Honduras, firmly support the economic and social development of Honduras, and is willing to be a good friend and partner of Honduras by adhering to mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development. Xi Jinping expressed his willingness to work with his Honduran counterpart to lead and promote the profound development of bilateral relations from a strategic height and an ambitious vision, and turn the beautiful vision of cooperation between the two countries into results. tangible for the greatest benefit. of the two municipalities. He also expressed his belief that with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Honduran relations will enjoy stable and lasting development and head towards a bright future.

Xi Jinping stressed that it is incumbent on both sides to firmly uphold the right direction and deepen political mutual trust. The one-China principle is the paramount premise and political basis for establishing China-Honduras diplomatic relations and developing bilateral relations, said the Chinese president, who then said he was convinced that the Honduran side would fully and faithfully implement the one-China principle. China firmly supports Honduras’ efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and independence, promote development and improve people’s living conditions, help Honduras choose a development path suited to its own national conditions, oppose to the interference of any external force in the internal affairs of Honduras and is eager to strengthen the exchange of experiences on the governance of the country with Honduras, to share with it experiences in the eradication of poverty, social governance and the fight against corruption, and to encourage governments, legislative bodies, political parties and local entities to engage in omnidirectional exchanges and cooperation. The two sides should strengthen strategic synergy, build the pillars of the cooperation mechanism between the two countries, and take the joint construction of the Belt and Road as the guide to push forward common development. China will actively promote the rapid entry of Honduran special products into the Chinese market and is ready to start the process of negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) with Honduras as soon as possible. The two sides should promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges to consolidate the grassroots basis of China-Honduras friendship. China is ready to strengthen multilateral cooperation with Honduras to safeguard international order and basic norms of international relations side by side, strengthen solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, and uphold the common interests of developing countries. and international equity and justice. China is willing to work with Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries, including Honduras, to promote the construction of the China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Forum and comprehensive cooperation. between China and LAC.

Xiomara Castro de Zelaya said that establishing diplomatic relations with China is a historic decision by the Honduran government that will undoubtedly go down in history. The Honduran side firmly supports and respects the one-China principle, and firmly supports the Chinese government’s efforts to achieve national reunification. Under the firm and strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has made great development achievements, which Honduras deeply admires. The initiative to jointly build the Belt and Road, the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping will help build a more peaceful and safe in accordance with the common interest. expectations of the peoples of the world. Honduras welcomes and actively participates in these initiatives. The Honduran side believes that developing friendly and cooperative relations with China will help Honduras obtain more and better development opportunities. The rapid progress of cooperation between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than two months ago has filled Honduras with confidence in the future. The Honduran side hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure, telecommunications, energy, science and technology, and intensify cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Honduras is willing to actively promote the development of relations between CELAC and China, the Honduran President said, adding that she is convinced that the friendship between Honduras and China will undoubtedly stand the test of time. and will continuously get new achievements.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of a series of bilateral cooperation documents in areas such as joint construction of the Belt and Road, quality inspection, economy , trade, agriculture, science and technology, culture and education. .

The two parties issued the Joint Declaration between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras.

Ahead of the talks, Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony in honor of Xiomara Castro of Zelaya at the plaza in front of the east gate of the Great Hall of the People.

As Xiomara Castro de Zelaya arrived, lined up honor guards paid their respects. The two heads of state took their places on a dais, a military band played the Chinese and Honduran national anthems and a 21-gun salute was fired in Tiananmen Square. Xiomara Castro of Zelaya inspected the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) honor guard and watched the parade along with Xi Jinping.

In the evening, Xi Jinping held a welcome banquet in honor of Xiomara Castro of Zelaya in the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi, Qin Gang and others were present at the aforementioned events.