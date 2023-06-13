Turkey turns to the organization of the Euro football after the final of the Champions League

Turkey’s quest to host the European Men’s Championship is one of the big unmet goals in world football.

The fact that newly re-elected state president Recep Tayyip Erdoan is sitting alongside UEFA leader Aleksander Eferin in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday should only help ahead of the next two bids. Turkish votes are put to the vote on 10 October.

Turkey is facing the joint bid of the United Kingdom and Ireland to host Euro 2028 and are dueling at Euro 2032 with Italy. The 2032 edition is the likely target with a widely held belief that 2028 goes to the Brits and Irish who have given up trying to be UEFA’s preferred candidate in the race for the 2030 World Cup.

Voters to host the 24-team Euros tournaments will be members of UEFA’s 20-member executive committee, who also sat with Erdoan in the VIP section to watch Manchester City beat Inter Milan on Saturday.

We would absolutely love to win the bid because we see that our country is still capable of successfully hosting such important events,” Turkish Football Federation President Mehmet Bykeki told The Associated Press in Istanbul ahead of the final. That was before fans complained on social media about logistical issues getting to and from Atatrk Olympic Stadium.

Turkey had been trying to persuade UEFA of their hosting potential for so long that Erdoan had not yet been in the national office when in 2002 the first bid failed. It was a joint bid with Greece for Euro 2008.

After Erdoan’s 20 years as Turkey’s prime minister and then president since 2014, including several photo ops of him kicking a soccer ball, the construction project he oversaw would be key to any election victory in the Swiss seat of UEFA.

We believe that Turkey’s 85 million people, the stadiums built in recent years and the investment in infrastructure are essential, Bykeki said in translated comments.

Istanbul Airport opened in 2018 and is ranked among the top 10 in the world by some metrics. Air travel would be necessary for teams and fans when a host city, Trabzon, is more than 1,000 kilometers (650 miles) east of Istanbul.

The Atatrk Olympic Stadium, which has been renovated in recent years to accommodate nearly 72,000 spectators, is set to undergo further improvements. The homes of famous Istanbul clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also in the bid plan for 10 mostly state-owned stadiums.

Turkey’s rival bids have stadiums almost 50 years old, if not 100. We already have them in a brand new style, Bykeki said. A European Championship in Turkey can bring us great value and we can contribute to European football.

Turkey’s place in Europe was a factor in the campaign that led to its closest and most frustrating loss to UEFA, France’s 7-6 vote to host Euro 2016. Italy had been eliminated in a previous round.

The two state presidents in 2010 came to this vote in Geneva, Abdullah Gl and Nicolas Sarkozy, who during their tenure strongly opposed the idea of ​​Turkey applying to join the European Union. Prior to the voting ceremony, Sarkozy was personally introduced to voters by then UEFA leader, French football great Michel Platini.

We lost the Euro 2016 bid by a single vote, said Bykeki, who was elected head of the TFF last year. It was a bit upsetting for us, but since we were so close to getting it, we want to keep trying.

Turkey seemed sure to get Euro 2020 with public support from Platini, who met Erdoan in 2012. prompted UEFA to opt for a multi-nation tournament. hosted throughout Europe.

Turkey then turned down the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final, which England took instead for a tournament first postponed and then staged during a pandemic with restricted crowds.

When Turkey tried to participate in Euro 2024, Germany’s bid was simply too strong for footballing and financial reasons for UEFA to refuse. The vote five years ago was 12 to 4.

This series of defeats, near misses and missteps in sports policy came after Turkey reached the semi-finals of Euro 2008 and the 2002 World Cup. As a footballing nation, it seems that the organization of a major tournament is due.

We have reached a certain level but for some time we have not exceeded that, told AP Hamit Altntop, midfielder of the 2008 team who now works for the federation.

The former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid player suggested the accommodation would help the next generation of players increase their belief, faith and self-confidence.

We know how passionate they are about football, Altntop said of Turkey’s players and fans, and they deserve it.