Why US NSA Jake Sullivan’s visit to India matters before Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Washington

US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan is expected to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to India. AP file photo

US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan will travel to India on June 13 (Tuesday) for a two-day visit. His trip comes just a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to travel to Washington for his June 21-24 state visit.

The US NSA is expected to set the agenda for the Indian prime ministers’ visit. Sullivan’s arrival follows US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s visit to Delhi on June 4 and Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra’s visit to the United States the following day.

What to expect from Jake Sullivan’s visit to New Delhi? Why is this important ahead of Modis’ trip to the United States? We explain.

Related Articles NSA Ajit Doval meets with US Defense Secy Lloyd Austin, discusses ways to enhance maritime, military and aerospace cooperation India plays ‘critical role’ in world, top Biden official says ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

Visit of American NSAs to India

The American NSA will meet its Indian counterpart Ajit Doval in New Delhi.

According Hindustan Time (HT) report, he is also expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Indo-Pacific coordinator at the National Security Council, Kurt Campbell, could also attend the meeting, reported WION.

The two sides are expected to finalize key strategic and defense agreements that could be signed or announced during Modis’ state visit, reports The Hindu.

Sullivan is likely to iron out the details of a mega-defense GE-414 engine deal under which these jet engines will be assembled in India, in accordance with excluding tax.

According The footprintthe agreement provides for collaboration between the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the American company General Electric (GE) for the joint production of domestic jet engines for Indian military aircraft.

As some engine parts are sourced from European countries, the United States has made efforts to onboard all partners, in accordance with the excluding tax report.

Additionally, India is seeking to manufacture precision-guided munitions in partnership with US companies, the report adds.

NSA Sullivan is expected to discuss the two countries’ stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine with his Indian counterpart Doval, as well as tackling the cyber threat posed by China to India, reports HT.

READ ALSO : Prime Minister Modi will make his first state visit to the United States: what is it? How is it different from other tours?

Why is the visit of American NSAs important?

Ahead of Modis’ visit to the United States, Sullivan would “meet with Indian officials to discuss deepening collaboration in critical areas of importance between the United States and India,” a spokesperson for the government said. White House National Security Council, quoted by the news agency. Reuters earlier.

A senior US official told the news agency that the US NSA would oversee the “results” of the state visit and ensure “we are moving in the right direction”.

Sullivan is said to have played a key role in strengthening ties between India and the United States. According excluding taxwhen differences emerged between New Delhi and Washington over the war in Ukraine, it was the US NSA that ensured that these differences did not become a defining feature of the relationship.

He told the Washington DC Institute last year that America does not believe in lecturing India on the issue.

We are investing in a relationship that we are not going to judge on an issue, even if this issue is quite substantial, but that we will judge on the fullness of time, while we are trying to work towards convergence on the major strategic issues. facing our two countriesOn one of those questions, how to deal with the challenge posed by China, there is much more convergence today and that is important for American foreign policy, Sullivan said last June. .

Sullivan was also a driving force behind the Joe Biden administration’s geoeconomic agenda. As US government adopts de-risking strategy on China, it tells US companies to invest in India, says HT.

The two NSAs attended the US India Business Council meeting in Washington DC in January when the iCET or ‘Critical and Emerging Technologies initiative’ was launched.

In May 2022, US President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi announced the bilateral initiative.

NSA Doval and Sullivan held inaugural iCET talks on January 31, during which the two countries agreed to work together on defense, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, high-performance computing and blockchains. supply of resilient semiconductors.

Sullivan’s visit is expected to pave the way for the unveiling of major defense industrial and high-tech trade partnerships between India and the United States.

The GE deal is important in this regard because it signals Washington’s realization that “any effort to integrate India into its broader security plans now requires US companies to invest in manufacturing in India,” it reported. HT.

With contributions from Reuters

Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.