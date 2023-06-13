Politics
Boris Johnson’s allies attack ‘extraordinary harm’ from Partygate probe despite warnings
Boris Johnson’s allies attack ‘extraordinary harm’ from Partygate inquiry despite warnings they could be suspended from Parliament
Boris Johnson’s allies stepped up their criticism of the Commons Partygate inquiry yesterday, despite warnings they could be suspended from Parliament.
The Commons Privileges Committee reacted angrily over the weekend after Boris Johnson branded it a ‘kangaroo court’ for his ‘biased’ investigation into claims he lied to MPs when he said that the lockdown gatherings at No 10 had not broken Covid rules.
In a statement, the committee, chaired by former Labor deputy leader Harriet Harman, said Mr Johnson had ‘challenged the integrity’ of the Commons with his attacks.
Whitehall sources said the committee could also censor allies who have criticized its work.
Yesterday Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove urged MPs to ‘respect the integrity’ of the committee.
Boris Johnson’s allies stepped up their criticism of the Commons Partygate inquiry yesterday, despite warnings they could be suspended from Parliament
But Tory backbench MP Sir Michael Fabricator dismissed the warnings yesterday, saying the committee had shown ‘pre-determined biases’ towards the former prime minister.
Sir Michael said: ‘I find the extraordinary pomposity of ‘if you disagree with us it undermines the integrity of Parliament’ laughable given the caliber of some of the people on whose behalf this comment is made”.
“I sat on the Committee while Boris was being interviewed. The body language and facial expressions of some panel members demonstrated extraordinary pre-determined prejudice and if this was a trial in an English court, the lawyers would have been reprimanded by the judge.
Tory peer Lord Marland also criticized the committee, suggesting some of the Tory MPs on the committee were ‘jealous’ of Mr Johnson’s success.
Defenders of the committee have pointed out that four of its seven members are Conservative MPs.
But Lord Marland said the fact was irrelevant, telling the BBC: ‘There are a lot of differences of opinion and personal jealousy within the Conservative Party, as there are within the Labor Party. “
“In some ways it’s better to show up in front of an all-Labour group than a mix.”
Members of the privileges committee met privately yesterday to finalize their report into Mr Johnson’s conduct.
Whitehall sources said they would issue a scathing rebuke to the former Prime Minister – and accuse him of knowingly lying to Parliament.
Cabinet Minister Michael Gove (pictured) yesterday urged MPs to ‘respect the integrity’ of the committee
The committee was to suspend Mr Johnson for at least 10 days, crossing the threshold required to trigger a by-election. His shock resignation means he can no longer be suspended.
Last night, the committee was considering alternative sanctions, including banning the parliamentary estate.
The report could be released as early as today, but sources said it was more likely to be released tomorrow.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12187805/Allies-Boris-Johnson-attack-Partygate-investigations-extraordinary-prejudice-despite-warnings.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson’s allies attack ‘extraordinary harm’ from Partygate probe despite warnings
- Treat Williams, prolific actor, dies in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71 | Movies
- Social Fellowship will redefine philanthropy in India and reduce welfare burden on government
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai claims that former Googlers have spawned 2,000 startups. React to employees participating in OpenAI
- How the crackdown on Imran Khan in Pakistan is jeopardizing women in politics
- Xi Jinping mulls new package to revive slowing Chinese economy: report
- Nottingham highlight: three men found dead in British city by British police
- Aishwarya Rai tops list of richest Bollywood actresses, followed by Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone
- White House honors national champions on College Athlete Day
- Rhapsody of Style: Saint Laurent SS24 Men’s Show
- High Stomach Acid: Common Symptoms and How to Prevent Them
- No script, but lots of songs, dance, good humor and history – Daily Press