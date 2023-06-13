Boris Johnson’s allies attack ‘extraordinary harm’ from Partygate probe despite warnings

Boris Johnson’s allies stepped up their criticism of the Commons Partygate inquiry yesterday, despite warnings they could be suspended from Parliament.

The Commons Privileges Committee reacted angrily over the weekend after Boris Johnson branded it a ‘kangaroo court’ for his ‘biased’ investigation into claims he lied to MPs when he said that the lockdown gatherings at No 10 had not broken Covid rules.

In a statement, the committee, chaired by former Labor deputy leader Harriet Harman, said Mr Johnson had ‘challenged the integrity’ of the Commons with his attacks.

Whitehall sources said the committee could also censor allies who have criticized its work.

Yesterday Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove urged MPs to ‘respect the integrity’ of the committee.

But Tory backbench MP Sir Michael Fabricator dismissed the warnings yesterday, saying the committee had shown ‘pre-determined biases’ towards the former prime minister.

Sir Michael said: ‘I find the extraordinary pomposity of ‘if you disagree with us it undermines the integrity of Parliament’ laughable given the caliber of some of the people on whose behalf this comment is made”.

“I sat on the Committee while Boris was being interviewed. The body language and facial expressions of some panel members demonstrated extraordinary pre-determined prejudice and if this was a trial in an English court, the lawyers would have been reprimanded by the judge.

Tory peer Lord Marland also criticized the committee, suggesting some of the Tory MPs on the committee were ‘jealous’ of Mr Johnson’s success.

Defenders of the committee have pointed out that four of its seven members are Conservative MPs.

But Lord Marland said the fact was irrelevant, telling the BBC: ‘There are a lot of differences of opinion and personal jealousy within the Conservative Party, as there are within the Labor Party. “

“In some ways it’s better to show up in front of an all-Labour group than a mix.”

Members of the privileges committee met privately yesterday to finalize their report into Mr Johnson’s conduct.

Whitehall sources said they would issue a scathing rebuke to the former Prime Minister – and accuse him of knowingly lying to Parliament.

The committee was to suspend Mr Johnson for at least 10 days, crossing the threshold required to trigger a by-election. His shock resignation means he can no longer be suspended.

Last night, the committee was considering alternative sanctions, including banning the parliamentary estate.

The report could be released as early as today, but sources said it was more likely to be released tomorrow.