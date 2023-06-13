Jokowi turns out to have a new way to make Borobudur even cooler





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo wants Borobudur Temple to be managed under one roof by PT Taman Wisata Candi Borobudur (TWC), which is a subsidiary of PT Aviation Tourism (InJourney). The Perpres will be published soon. BUMN Minister Erick Thohir said after a limited meeting with the President, which was also attended by a number of ministers, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and DIY Governor Ganjar Pranowo. Sri Hamengku Buwono X, Senior Director of InJourney Dony Oskaria at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday (13/6/2023). “Thank goodness today the President has decided to issue a Presidential Decree stating that Borobudur is managed under one roof between the Minister of Religion, the Minister of Education, then the Minister of Tourism and the Ministry of BUMN. It there is a supervisory board, there is the finance minister, the Menkomarinves, but TWC as a manager,” Erick told reporters. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Thus, later, the role of TWC would reconcile the interests of conservation, given Borobudur’s declining physical condition, with spirituality, tourism and education. “So it’s extraordinary. Later there will be a complete renovation in Borobudur so that there is continuity,” he said. Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Parekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said that during the meeting the president also gave instructions to expedite the completion of the documents. heritage impact study which was submitted at the beginning of March this year, so that it could obtain the approval of UNESCO. “It must be done with all seriousness, because we want to build tourism in Borobudur that has cultural, conservation aspects as well as positive, qualitative and sustainable impact,” Sandi said. Not only that, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono explained that the physical development of Borobudur area would start with development of Kujon Art Market, construction of a museum, to the bridges. “We will soon be doing the bridge and (the market) Kujon and we hope to finish this year. The museum, because we started this year, should be finished in 2024,” he said. He pointed out that the development of the physical area will be completed in 2024. Additionally, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said he had an obligation to clean up the Kujon market. Although still awaiting the results of the heritage impact study. During this time, the regent will have the power to solve the waste problem. “So we will wait if it can be finished, hopefully it can be faster as well,” Ganjar said. Ganjar said President Joko Widodo’s directive called for all management up to the physical layout of the Borobudur temple to be expedited. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi happy, many tourists return to RI (Hi Hi)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230613184842-4-445631/jokowi-ternyata-punya-cara-baru-bikin-borobudur-makin-keren The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos