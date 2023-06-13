‘We didn’t work like PM Modi, we failed to define a proper narrative,’ CT Ravi says of Karnataka poll loss





The BJP lost the Karnataka Assembly polls as it could not operate in the southern state the same way Prime Minister Narendra Modi works nationally and also failed to establish a narrative appropriate ahead of the election, party general secretary CT Ravi said on Monday. The top BJP leader said it was the opposition parties that were working for industrialists Adani and Ambani, while Modi and his party were committed to uplifting the poor. Hitting Congress, he said the party was associated with corruption, communalism and family politics. Addressing a press conference here in Goa, Ravi said several factors were involved in the outcome of Assembly polls in Karnataka, where the Congress put in an impressive performance last month, winning over 130 seats in the House of 224 members. The BJP won 65 seats, up from over 100 in 2018. Read also | Adjustment policy of some leaders hurt BJP in Karnataka elections: CT Ravi Because of the guarantee card (promises made by Congress before the ballot), we lost 100 to 200 votes in each polling booth, he said. The General Secretary in charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu says the BJP could not define a proper narrative in Karnataka until last month’s polls, which was one of the reasons for its loss in the state from South. The BJP failed to retain power in Karnataka ‘because we couldn’t work as the prime minister (at the national level’), Ravi said. Speaking further, he alleged it was the opposition parties who worked for the best industrialists in the country, while the BJP was pro-poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a reformer, an interpreter and a transformer. The opposition made baseless allegations against him. PM Modi never worked for Adani and Ambani. It was the opposition parties that were working for Adani and Ambani, Ravi said. The BJP leader said the Modi government was working for the poor through its social protection programs and policies. Modi introduced the “Make In India” concept which will help the country to become self-sufficient, he claimed. Read also | India has seen ‘cultural rejuvenation’ since 2014, says BJP on nine years of Modi rule Ravi alleged that Congress rule between 2004 and 2014 was linked to corruption, which was not the case with the BJP-led government at the Center. We have to compare the situation during the UPA (led by the Congress) to the current rule led by Modi. You could say Congress means scam. Today, there is no scam. BJP means scheme, while Congress means scam, he claimed. BJP leader said poor people have been brought into administrative system under Modi government and pointed out that millions of bank accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a financial inclusion scheme, since 2014 . He said Congress means communalism and family politics. Modi’s policy encompasses all of India, while Congress policy only means their own family members, Ravi said. The BJP leader said that political parties like NCP, Samajwadi Party, RJD, JDS, National Conference and TMC are pariwarwadi (family run) parties. All these parties are against the BJP. They claim that democracy is under threat but there is no (internal) democracy in their own parties. There is dynasty and dictatorship, he alleged. The BJP chief claimed that foreign policies used to be Russia-centric or America-centric, but now they have become “India-centric”.

