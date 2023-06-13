No, Donald Trump is not charged with espionage: A beginner’s guide to the 37 counts





In a Sunday interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News, Senator Lindsey Graham argued that former President Donald Trump was overcharged in the federal criminal indictment unsealed last Friday.

President Trump will have his day in court, said Graham RS.C. But the espionage charges are absolutely ridiculous. Whether you like Trump or not, he did not commit espionage. He did not broadcast, divulge, or provide information to any foreign power or news agency to harm this country. He’s not a spy.

Prosecutors would probably agree. Trump is not actually accused of espionage or espionage.

With the blizzard of media coverage of Trump’s historic federal indictment and the complexity of the charges, it’s apparently not hard to be confused, even if you’re a US senator who’s a close ally of the accused.

The 37-count indictment charges Trump with 31 counts of willfully withholding unlawful national defense information under 18 USC 793(e). Although the law was enacted under the Espionage Act of 1917, the specific paragraph of the law that Trump is accused of does not actually allege espionage.

Trump, the first former president to be indicted by the federal government, is expected to make his first appearance in federal court in South Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

For a quick primer on the government’s case against Trump, here’s an overview of the federal criminal laws he’s charged with and the penalties he could face.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty ImagesDeliberate Withholding of National Defense Information, 18 USC 793(e)

Trump is charged with 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, a subsection of the Espionage Act of 1917.

This law prohibits the retention of national defense information that the holder has reason to believe could be used to the detriment of the United States or to the benefit of a foreign nation.

Each of these 31 charges against Trump is tied to an individual document that Trump is accused of keeping at Mar-a-Lago and not returning to the United States government. Notably, the government has not accused Trump of any of the documents he returned.

The indictment includes brief descriptions of each document, such as: “Undated document regarding United States nuclear weapons” and “Document dated October 21, 2018 regarding communications with an official of a foreign country. “.

The Espionage Act was enacted by Congress before the advent of the federal government classification system, and the law does not mention classification.

Trump and his allies have repeated that he used his presidential authority to declassify records after leaving office. He has said repeatedly that he declassified all of this, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in an interview with CNN.

However, rather than classified information, 793(e) refers to national defense information – a legally distinct term.

Prosecutions under this section of the Espionage Act have become increasingly common, according to a study compiled by legal group Just Security, which found that at least 12 people were charged with willful withholding of national defense information under Section 793 since 2004. federal government contractors, and most of these prosecutions have resulted in prison sentences.

Convictions for willfully withholding national defense information carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison per count.

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of documents on December 7, 2021, in a storage room at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, which had spilled with the spilled contents On the floor. Trump faces 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents according to an unsealed indictment on Friday, June 9, 2023. Department of Justice via APConspiracy to Obstruction of Justice, 18 USC 1512(k)

Trump, along with his personal aide Walt Nauta, are both charged in the indictment with one count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The purpose of the conspiracy was for Trump to keep classified documents he took with him from the White House and hide and conceal them from a federal grand jury, the indictment states.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, arrives at Miami International Airport June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Trump is due to appear in federal court tomorrow on his arraignment for possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction and misrepresentation. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Alleged elements of the conspiracy include the suggestion that a lawyer for Trump falsely told the FBI that Trump did not have documents requested by a May 2022 subpoena; moving boxes to hide them from Trump’s lawyer; suggest that the lawyer hide or destroy documents; and causing a bogus certification to be submitted to the FBI and the grand jury stating that all documents with classification marks had been produced, when in fact they had not.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Retention of Document or Record, 18 USC 1512(b)(2)(A)

Trump and Nauta are also accused of withholding a document or file.

Trump allegedly tried to persuade one of his attorneys to hide and conceal documents from a federal grand jury, the indictment alleges.

The indictment also alleges that Trump and Nauta misled this lawyer by moving boxes containing documents with classification marks so that the lawyer could not find them and produce them to the grand jury.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The Secret Service and Palm Beach Police are seen outside former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-A-Lago on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (c)(1)

The indictment charges Trump and Nauta with corruptly concealing a document or record, alleging that they hid and concealed boxes containing documents bearing classification marks from a Trump lawyer.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Concealment of Document in Federal Investigation, 18 USC 1519

Trump and Nauta are accused of withholding a document as part of a federal investigation.

The indictment alleges that they both hid, concealed and concealed from the FBI Trumps continued to possess documents with classification marks at the Mar-a-Lago Club.

Additionally, Trump is accused of having the FBI submit a false certification that all subpoenaed documents had been provided.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesJoe Raedle/Getty ImagesConcealment plan, 18 USC 1001(a)(1)

Trump, along with Nauta, are charged with concealing and concealing Trump’s continued possession of documents bearing classified grand jury and FBI marks.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 5 years.

False Statements and Representations, 18 USC 1001(a)(2)

Trump is charged with one count of making false statements to a federal grand jury and the FBI in an affidavit signed by one of his attorneys on June 3, 2022.

This certification incorrectly stated that in response to a federal subpoena, a diligent search had been made of the boxes that had been moved from the White House to Florida, and that all corresponding documentation accompanied this certification.

Those sworn statements, the indictment says, were false, as Trump knew, because Trump ordered the boxes removed from the storage room before another attorney conducted the June 2, 2022 search. of documents with classification marks, so that it doesn’t find all of them.

In fact, after June 3, 2022, more than 100 documents with classification marks remained at the Mar-a-Lago Club until the FBI search on August 8, 2022, according to the indictment.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 5 years.

