Imran Khan makes bold predictions

New Delhi: India is set to host the One Day International Cricket World Cup later this year. While India have not been able to win an ICC trophy in 10 years, it will be very exciting to see if they are able to retain the trophy at home. On the other hand, the fans are very excited to see their favorite team on the pitch fighting to lift the World Cup trophy.

Once again India will be seen against Pakistan which is the most iconic clash. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which seats 100,000 spectators, is set to host the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan on October 15 at the ODI World Cup.

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has made a bold prediction for Babar Azam ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. According to him, Babar can surpass former India captain Virat Kohli if he continues to deliver in his career.

“I haven’t seen cricket lately, but I believe Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are in the same class. Babar Azam can easily surpass Virat Kohli. He’s so good, from what I’ve seen.”

Currently, Kohli has made 25,322 runs in international cricket in 497 total matches. While on the other hand Babar has so far scored 12,270 points in 251 games.

Ten sites in the draft timetable

According to reports in ESPNcricinfo, India are set to play their league matches at nine venues. Pakistan are expected to play at five venues during the league phase. Apart from the game against India in Ahmedabad, Pakistan are scheduled to meet the two qualifying teams on October 6 and 12 in Hyderabad, then Australia in Bengaluru (October 20), Afghanistan (October 23) and Africa South (October 27) in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata (October 31), New Zealand in Bangalore (November 5, day match) and England in Kolkata (November 12), which in the proposed schedule is the last game of the league phase.

