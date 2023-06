Is it or is it not? The gossip mill worked overtime at the weekend to find out whether Boris Johnson, who resigned as MP on Friday, had exchanged contacts over a house in Bedford Park. Chiswick’s calendar was told he had “exchanged contracts” on a house in Priory Gardens sold by Kinleigh, Folkard and Hayward. The house in question is a six-bedroom detached house with four reception rooms and two bathrooms, advertised at 3,950,000. It bears a “Traded Contracts” label on their website and is currently being gutted and redeveloped by the builders. There is a new “Beware of Dog” sign on the back door. (Positive proof that the Johnson family is moving in if there ever was!) The builders say they don’t know who bought the house. A neighbor told the Chiswick Calendar there was “no substance to the rumours”. Another told us that Boris had gone to see the house but their information was that he had decided not to buy it and instead opted to buy from Henley (whom he represented as an MP from 2001 to 2008 ). Colin Firth sells his house One move we can confirm is that actor Colin Firth has sold his house nearby. Nick Clegg bought it, but hasn’t moved in yet. Ruth Cadbury and Andy Slaughter travel to Uxbridge to support Labor’s by-election candidate Boris Johnson’s sudden departure on Friday, following news that the Privileges Committee was set to suspend him for deliberately misleading Parliament, means there will be a by-election in Uxbridge. Ruth Cadbury, MP for Brentford and Isleworth, and Andy Slaughter, MP for Hammersmith, were both enjoying the sunshine at Green Days on Saturday when they received the call from Labor Pary headquarters to travel to Uxbridge to support the candidate for Plowing over there, Danny Beales. as soon as possible. Their candidate, who is 34, has been a councilor for nine years, five of them as a cabinet member of Camden Council. He works in the health service, working to secure new investment and better access to care for people with long-term health conditions. He grew up in South Ruislip and Ruislip Manor, raised by a single parent who became homeless when Danny was 15. “It was my first experience of homelessness, which led me to join the Labor Party when I was a teenager.” He canvassed over the weekend and says he expects to canvass for votes every day until the by-election to replace Johnson takes place. Uxbridge is a key Labor target that UK polls predict currently puts them on track to win.

