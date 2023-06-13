Erick Thohir reports the results of the PSSI benchmarking study to President Joko Widodo





Suara.com – PSSI President Erick Thohir and Vice President I Zainudin Amali visited the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday (6/13/2023) to report on the results of a comparative study in Germany and Japan Indonesian President Joko Widodo. “How about a comparative study between Indonesia, Germany and Japan for the preparation of the national team and the management of a major championship as a whole,” Erick told the team. media at the presidential palace in Jakarta. President of PSSI, Erick Thohir (pssi.org) According to Erick, based on the findings of the report, the President will consult with Indonesian National Police Chief, Police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo to seek breakthroughs to maintain security in hosting sporting events. “I can’t divulge it, it’s a decision of the president and the police chief,” he said, as published by ANTARA. Read also :

FACT CHECK: Princess Ariani is called by Jokowi to State Palace and gets IDR 2 billion award, really? Erick – who is also SOE minister – pointed to security issues, including stadiums, as one of the main concerns for global football authority FIFA to address in the wake of the Kanjuruhan tragedy on October 1, 2022. Therefore, the Indonesian government and PSSI continue to strive to improve the security aspects of the stadium. In addition, Erick continued, at the end of 2023, FIFA plans to send a stadium security monitoring team to Indonesia to verify the continuity of plans and the implementation of stadium security improvements in Indonesia. “Indeed, it corresponds to the renovation of 22 stadiums carried out by the Ministry of PUPR,” he said. The security aspect of football stadiums in Indonesia has increasingly come under the spotlight since the Kanjuruhan tragedy which killed at least 135 people due to riots after the Indonesian Ligue 1 match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang Regency, East Java on October 1, 2022. Read also :

FACT CHECK: Breaking news! Erick Thohir becomes Prabowo Subianto’s running mate, really? Following the incident, President Jokowi ordered the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) to audit the condition of 22 football stadiums with a capacity of 20,000 or more spectators. The results of the PUPR Ministry’s audit indicated that five stadiums were so badly damaged that one had to be demolished and four others needed to be rehabilitated. Then 13 stadiums were declared moderately damaged and needed renovation, while the other four stadiums were slightly damaged and only needed minor renovations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/bola/2023/06/13/200828/erick-thohir-laporkan-hasil-studi-banding-pssi-ke-presiden-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos