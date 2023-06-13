Modi the boss and world leader





Several leaders pointed to India’s centrality in major world affairs of the time. All this while Prime Minister Modi and his government also attempted to make an independent stance for India in global geopolitics.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the world boss and world leader. He is heard, respected and revered around the world and his statements and commentaries on international issues have great substance and value. Her popularity graph in the world is increasing with each passing day and due to her diplomatic ability and insight, India’s status and stature has increased globally. So, Prime Minister Modi is popular not only in India but all over the world and world leaders appoint him as the boss. It’s a big respect to Modi and what he stands for. From Joe Biden to Anthony Albanese, world leaders salute the Indian Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bonhomie with world leaders was on full display during his recent three-country tour which ended in Australia. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said PM Modi is the boss. He made the comments during the cultural event held in Sydney as part of PM Modi’s visit to the country. When PM Modi started his three-country tour, everyone expected heavy diplomacy but apart from that, the world also witnessed the immense bonhomie between world leaders. From Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape to US President Joe Biden, most leaders who met Modi on his trip praised him. .Several leaders have pointed to India’s centrality in major global affairs of the time. All this while Prime Minister Modi and his government also attempted to make an independent stance for India in global geopolitics.

In Japan, where Prime Minister Modi attended the G7 leaders’ summit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden referred to the United States next month and said: “You are causing me a real problem. . Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. .Everyone all over the country wants to come .I’m out of tickets .Everyone from movie stars to parents wants to attend the function .You’re too popular ”He also asked for an autograph from the Premier Indian minister .PM Modi has received a warm welcome in Australia. Welcome Modi was displayed in the sky over Sydney ahead of an event with the Indian diaspora. As part of the final leg of his three-country tour, PM Modi traveled to Australia where he attended a cultural event with his Australian counterpart. .Before asking Prime Minister Modi to take the stage, the Australian Prime Minister said: “The last time I saw anyone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he didn’t get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has received. Prime Minister Modi is the boss.” “On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with the British Prime Minister. The two leaders had discussed the progress of talks on the UK-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement India After their meeting, the British High Commission in India shared a picture of Modi talking with and hugging his British counterpart.”Ek Mazboot Dosti – a solid friendship,” they said in the tweet. During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea, Fiji Prime Minister Sitveni Rabuka presented the former Companion of the Order of Fiji with his country’s highest civilian honor.Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, comparing him to American rock star Bruce Springsteen in a gushing introductory speech at a stadium. Modi is making his first visit to Sydney in nine years as he prepares to contest national elections next year – and that Australia is seeking to build economic bridges with the world’s most populous market at a time when relations with another Asian giant, China, have soured.

Standing on the stage at Qudos Bank Arena, a sprawling entertainment venue in the city’s Olympic Park, Albanese acted as emcee and warm-up. friend” adding that the Indian leader has helped strengthen Australian democracy. includes the United States and Japan, Modi’s trip to Australia comes as Canberra tries to strengthen its relationship with New Delhi in a bid to develop economic ties and strengthen their strategic partnership, while the West tries to thwart the rise of an increasingly assertive China. “In the parlance of cricket, our ties have gone into T20 mode,” Modi said in a joint appearance with Albanese. ”Our democratic values ​​are the foundation of our ties.

Our relationships are based on mutual trust and respect. The Australian Indian community is a living bridge between our countries. ”Sebastian said his warm welcome is symbolic of his immense public appeal to many Indians living abroad, as well as his emergence as ”India is a great proponent of peace, security and stability in our region,” Albanese said. As India grows ever closer to the West and its allies, critics have accused Western leaders of turning a blind eye to some of the alleged human rights abuses in New Delhi. Modi is now a world leader. Even the US president wants his autograph, which in a way means Modi even conquered America, Dr Chandra said. Dr Jagdeesh Chandra –CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Bharat 24 –Vision of New India and first Indian & CMD, First Indian News, reflecting on nine years of Modi government, points out that the Prime Minister of India is now beyond doubt a world leader.

Dr Chandra cites the examples of the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea touching Modi’s feet, the Australian Prime Minister calling him “Boss” and the US President reaching for Modi’s autograph as developments pointing in that direction. He also points out that for Modi, “democracy” is his motivation and his constitution. He further said that Modi’s stature seems bigger than the BJP. Without Modi, the party would seem incomplete and isolated. Modi’s successful tour of Australia and the Australian Prime Minister’s reference to Modi as boss signifies and confirms the point that Modi is also Australia’s boss. Modi’s three country trip and his success imply that Modi is the boss and world leader whose stature in the international arena is unmatched and unparalleled and hence it can be concluded that Modi has the world acceptance and reputation and in fact he has such popularity at home and abroad that he has now become a global leader and world leaders held him in high esteem and under Modi’s leadership India’s stature has also increased and there are no two opinions on this fact that Modi is the world leader in substance and really a boss. Email:——————————[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://brighterkashmir.com/modi-the-boss-and-global-leader The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos