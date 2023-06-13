Donald Trump to appear in Miami court for stealing classified documents | American News





Donald Trump spent the night at his golf club in Doral just outside of Miami ahead of his historic federal court appearance.

The former president will appear at the Wilkie D. Ferguson courthouse at 3pm (8pm UK time) on charges of stealing classified documents and lying to block efforts to recover them.

Trump landed in his private plane on Monday afternoon.

A small group of supporters gathered outside the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort, cheering as his motorcade passed.

He faces 37 felony counts for documents found at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home, as well as allegations of obstruction of justice and misrepresentation.

Photos released by the Justice Department as part of its unsealed indictment showed boxes of documents stacked inside his Mar-a-Lago estate, including in a bathroom.

Details of nuclear weapons programs, potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies, and plans for retaliatory military attacks were included in some of the documents, prosecutors said.

About 13,000 documents were seized during searches of the property almost a year ago. A hundred of them have been marked as classified.

Prosecutors say Trump’s hoarding of papers dating back to his time as president jeopardized national security – and the espionage law charges carry the possibility of a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Writing on his Truth Social site before boarding his flight, he said: “I hope the whole country is watching what the radical left is doing in the United States.”

Image: Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral Resort in Doral, Florida Pic: AP

However, some of Mr. Trump’s Republican challengers for the presidential nomination appear to be changing their tune.

Speaking to Fox News, Nikki Haley said, “If this indictment is true…President Trump has been incredibly reckless with our national security…This puts all of our military men and women at risk.”

This is the first federal indictment of a former president, but Mr Trump says he is being persecuted in a bid to prevent him from becoming president again in 2024.

Polls suggest his supporters overwhelmingly believe the charges are politically motivated.

In a CBS News weekend poll of Republican voters, only 12% said their biggest concern about the indictment was that the documents posed a national security risk.

More than three-quarters (76%) said their biggest concern was that the indictment was politically motivated.

Image: Trump supporter Pete Crotty outside the former president’s golf club in Doral, Florida Pic; PA

Protesters in Miami have raised allegations about President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, which are still under investigation, and the Hilary Clinton email scandal.

But speaking to Sky News, a former federal prosecutor who nearly prosecuted Richard Nixon over Watergate and refused to represent Donald Trump last year said there were distinct differences between the cases.

“The big difference is cooperation,” said Jon Sale.

“When President Trump received a subpoena last spring, if he had said to his attorney, ‘Look, I want to hand over everything; I want to comply with the subpoena. Do a diligent search – anything we have, turn it over to the grand jury,” then you and I wouldn’t be here today.”

Miami’s police chief said he expected up to 50,000 people on the streets for today’s hearing and that downtown roads could be closed if necessary.

The former president will be fingerprinted. He will have a photo ID taken but it will not be released and there will be no cameras of any kind in the courtroom itself. He will have the charges read and enter a plea. The matter will then be adjourned.

Mr Trump, who turns 77 this week, is also due to stand trial next March on separate allegations that he falsified business records to conceal damaging information and illegal activity. And there’s another case against him in Georgia for his alleged efforts to nullify the 2020 election.

The scheduling of the three trials could mean that this case will not be completed until the November 2024 presidential election.

