Brazilian beef stranded in Chinese ports triggers phone call from Lula to Xi — MercoPress





Brazilian beef stranded in Chinese ports triggers phone call from Lula to Xi Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – 01:36 UTC

According to Lula, Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro informed him that “70,000 tons of meat are stuck in containers in Chinese ports”. While some 70,000 tons of Brazilian beef have been stuck in Chinese ports awaiting an official resolution from Beijing since the identification of an atypical case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), known as ” mad cow disease” in Brazil, President Lula da Silva revealed that he contacted his counterpart Xi Jinping on Juke 6, to try to unblock the situation. The Brazilian leader at an event in the northeastern state of Bahía mentioned that he had phoned the Chinese leader to try to resolve the issue. Brazil suspended beef production for China after the BSE case was declared on Feb. 23, but products already cleared for export to the Asian giant continued to be shipped at risk of being denied approval. access to Chinese territory, which finally happened. A month later, on March 23, China agreed to resume beef exports from Brazil. The economic powerhouse accounted for more than 60% of Brazilian beef exports in 2022. Shipments resumed after the embargo was lifted. However, this did not resolve the situation for shipments that were shipped during the embargo period. Cargo that left Brazilian ports after March 23 encountered no problems. According to Lula, Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro informed him that “70,000 tons of meat are stuck in containers in Chinese ports”. At an agricultural fair in Bahia, the president revealed that Fávaro had told him that the products were in fact being shipped “at the wrong time”. “True or false, we have the Atlantic Ocean full of containers loaded with Brazilian meat. So I had to pick up the phone and call President Xi Jinping,” Lula said. customs clearance in Beijing represent a significant volume considering Brazil’s monthly exports.For example, in May, Brazil exported some 170,000 tons of beef to various countries, marking a 16,000 ton increase in total exports compared to the same month in 2022. But as Brazil and China have a sanitary protocol which states that exports must be halted in the event of BSE, Brazil has indeed complied, but the problem is that this does not apply to customs cleared shipments. before the start date of the embargo. “That’s exactly what happened. As of the date of the announcement, February 23, production for China ceased. From that moment, the Ministry of Agriculture stopped clearing goods for export. However, some quantity was produced before February 23 but shipped after,” industry reports say. However, China believes that Brazil has breached the agreement by continuing to ship, but the agreement is about production, not shipment,” the industry pointed out. A similar standoff occurred in 2021 when two atypical cases of BSE were reported in Brazil, leading to a temporary embargo on exports to China. Eventually, the Chinese customs authorities accepted the shipments following the measures taken by the Brazilian government. At that time, about 100,000 tons of beef were involved and stopped. “The Ministry of Agriculture and the government in general are actively working to demonstrate from a technical point of view that there is no justification for banning this meat,” the industry hopes. Lygia Pimentel, director of the consulting firm Agrifatto, confirmed that the volume blocked in Chinese ports fluctuates between 40,000 and 70,000 tons. “It is difficult to determine the precise amount still awaiting customs clearance and what has already been returned or redirected,” Pimentel noted, considering that some of the cargo may have been redirected to other countries. Ms. Pimentel further claimed that the affected shipments remain blocked, while the Chinese authorities insist that they will not accept these shipments.

