Is the worst yet to come for Imran Khan? – The Diplomat

As things stand, it appears that neither Khan nor his political party will be allowed to stand for election.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan at the High Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 12, 2023.

Riots and attacks by Pakistani activists Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on army installations on May 9 have so enraged the country’s mighty military that it appears the party has been all but wiped out by the crackdown that has follow up.

PTI workers went on a rampage on May 9 after the arrest of party leader and former prime minister Imran Khan. Those involved in the violence have either been arrested or have fallen silent, fearing action.

It is clear to key PTI leaders and supporters that the military is in no mood to forgive and forget the damage Khan has done to undermine the institutional interests of the military. In an attempt to escape responsibility, many PTI leaders either went underground or left Khan’s party to join other political parties.

For several months, Khan refused to appear in court in different cases as he believed that due to his massive support base, the courts would not dare to act against him. He provoked the military leaders, warning them of the grave consequences if he was arrested or his party sidelined. His high-risk political maneuverings have backfired such that he is now locked up in his Lahore residence and attends court hearings every day.

After May 9, Khan continued to create problems for himself. He refused to accept that his months-long campaign inciting his supporters against the army could have led to the violent riots in May. Even after the May 9 violence, the PTI leader did not stop the parties’ social media campaigns against military leaders and even went so far as to accuse law enforcement of committing human rights abuses . For weeks, he tried to shift blame and downplay the seriousness of the violent protests by indulging in conspiracy theories. He openly called on the international community to condemn the punitive actions of the government and law enforcement against his party.

Last week, PTI representatives in the United States even urged lawmakers to tie Washington’s military aid to Pakistan to the human rights situation in the country. However, millions of overseas Pakistanis did not welcome this as they do not necessarily agree with Khans position.

It seems that Khan has not yet come to terms with the fact that he lost the battle with the army. Earlier this week, PTI deputy chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi tried to persuade Khan that it was time for him to quit the party leadership and retire from politics. Apparently Qureshi advised Khan to leave the country, or at least keep quiet and allow him to settle the issues with the establishment. Qureshi’s proposals, however, were rejected by Khan.

Khan’s recent conduct has further infuriated the military. This was reflected in the statement released after the last formation commanders conference. The meeting stated categorically that those who planned and were complicit in the May 9 attacks will be held accountable under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. According to the army, it is time to tighten the noose around those who have mounted the hateful and politically motivated rebellion against the state and state institutions in order to sow chaos in the country. Moreover, there was also a message for the enablers of Khans in the justice system: efforts by either side to create obstructions and thwart the final defeat of the enemy forces’ misconception will be dealt with an iron fist. .

It is clear that the army now wants to make an example of Khan. He is likely to try him under military laws and send him to prison for a long time. As things stand, neither the leader of the PTI nor his party has the slightest chance of running for office, let alone returning to power. The worst is yet to come for Khan.

It is clear at this point that Khan is in no position to negotiate with the military. Nor do the military have much patience to deal with the dangerous antics of the head of the PTI.

For Khan to ease his troubles, he would have to leave the party leadership, end his social media wars with the military leadership and accept responsibility for his mistakes that led to the May 9 violence. He could be forgiven if he keeps calm. However, as someone who hasn’t given up and has a combative political style, Khan seems destined to make matters worse for himself and those who remain in the party.

