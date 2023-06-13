Here’s what to expect when he appears in court on Tuesday in the classified documents case





Topline

Former President Donald Trump left New Jersey on Monday afternoon en route to Miami, where he will appear in federal court for the first time to face charges of mishandling classified documents, a sight that comes days after that federal prosecutors charged him with making top secret decisions. documents at Mar-A-Lago as part of a scheme they say compromised national security.

Former President Donald Trump said he was summoned next week.

Getty Images Key Facts

When will Trump appear in court? Trump was ordered to appear in a federal courthouse in Miami at 3 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to surrender to authorities first.

Will he be arrested? It is likely that Trump will be arrested, booked and taken into custody before appearing before a judge.

Will there be a mugshot? Trump did not have photos taken during his arrest in New York in April and although they are common, they are not necessary. Mugshots are usually meant to help recognize someone and officials may consider this unnecessary given that Trump is one of the most easily recognizable people in the world.

Are we going to see the mugshot? Even if the Department of Justice decides to take a picture of Trump, it’s unlikely we’ll see it unless it’s leaked because it’s a policy not to release pictures unless they do already part of the public archives.

Will Trump have fingerprints? Trump was fingerprinted in April and will likely be fingerprinted again in Florida next week, as it is standard practice for processing federal defendants.

Will his DNA be profiled? DNA samples are sometimes taken from federal defendants so that they can be profiled, as well as added or checked against government DNA databases. It’s unclear if that will happen or if it’s planned in Trump’s case.

Will Trump be handcuffed? Trump was not handcuffed when he was arrested in New York, he would have liked to make a spectacle of his arrest and given his profile and low security risk, it is unlikely he was handcuffed when he will appear in court in Florida.

What will happen in court? Once Trump has been processed, he will appear before a judge to hear the charges against him and will initially plead guilty or innocent. The judge will also outline what happens until the trial of the defendants, such as travel restrictions, restraining orders or bail conditions.

Will Trump be imprisoned? It is theoretically possible that Trump will be remanded in custody pending trial, but it is highly unlikely that a judge will order it. Most people accused of white-collar crimes are not jailed before trial and the instantly recognizable former president, presidential candidate and trailed everywhere by a detail of Secret Service agents is hardly considered a risk of major leak.

Can we watch Trump’s impeachment? Absolutely not. Federal courts generally have very strict rules on electronic devices, recordings, and broadcasting. Jonathan Goodman, the judge overseeing Trump’s impeachment, denied a request by a coalition of media organizations to allow tapes of the proceedings. No audio recordings will be made public, although a transcript is expected to be released at some point after the hearing.

What about pictures? Goodman also banned photographs, saying allowing them would compromise the massive security features in place.

So what will come out of Trump’s impeachment courtroom? Journalists are not allowed to have cellphones or other electronic devices to share updates on proceedings, a judge ruled on Monday, meaning most people will have to wait until the end of the session to find out what happened.

Will there be footage of Trump’s court appearance? There will likely be a number of courtroom sketches from Trump’s impeachment.

Who will oversee his appearance in court? Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman will oversee Trump’s impeachment. Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump and made controversial rulings in his favor during the investigation of the documents, was randomly assigned to the case and remains its lead judge.

Will Trump accept a plea deal in the case? Trump told Politico on Saturday he wouldn’t take a plea deal unless they paid me damages, and vowed to stay in the running if found guilty.

When should the deal close? The Southern District of Florida is known for its speedy trials and has a policy requiring a conviction or trial within 70 days of an indictment, former federal prosecutor Walter Norkin told ABC NewsJustice. Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith also said his office would advocate for a speedy trial.

Where will Trump go after the court appearance? Trump has planned to return to Bedminster, where he will deliver a speech from the Trump National Golf Club at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time, a similar unfolding of events after his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court in April, when he returned to Mar-A-Lago and gave a speech denouncing the various law enforcement investigations against him.

crucial quote

Trump, announcing his departure from New Jersey on Monday, wrote on Truth Social: Preparing to go to Doral in Miami. We must all be STRONG and DEFEAT the communists, Marxists and radical left crazies who are systematically destroying our country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Large number

61%. That’s the share of likely GOP primary voters who said the indictment didn’t affect their opinion of Trump, according to a CBS/YouGov poll of 2,480 adults conducted May 7-10. June (2.7% margin of error). More than three-quarters of GOP voters said they were more concerned that the indictment was politically motivated, rather than that Trump’s conduct was a national security risk, which 12% said they were of greater concern.

Tangent

Federal and local security officials in Miami reportedly stepped up precautionary measures ahead of Trump’s court appearance on Tuesday, monitoring social media for possible threats of violence and reviewing plans for pro-Trump rallies, including one organized by the far-right extremist group, the Proud Boys, the Washington Post reported. Miami police were barred from taking time off Tuesday, the newspaper said, and plainclothes detectives were ordered to arrive for work in uniform.

To monitor

The case against Trump is unprecedented in many ways, not least because it is the first time a former president has faced federal charges. The judge assigned to the case will determine the course of the Trump case, including its timing. This is likely to be a major cross-party dispute, with Trump likely wanting to put it down long after the 2024 election and the Justice Department likely pushing for it to be resolved long before Americans go to the polls. . Federal judges are randomly assigned to cases. They are also appointed by the President, and Trump has appointed a prodigious number of them during his single term in office. That includes judges in Florida, five in the Southern District where the Miami court is raising the prospect of Trump appearing before a judge he himself appointed. Cannon is already a controversial figure in the Trump documents case after ruling in favor of Trump appointing an independent investigator to review the documents. Experts strongly criticized the decision as an unprecedented intervention and it was unanimously overturned on appeal.

Peg News

Trump was indicted Thursday by federal prosecutors in a long-running investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office. Trump faces 37 counts, including 31 violations of a provision of the Espionage Act that prohibits the willful retention of national defense information (a charge that could carry up to 10 years in prison) and six others face sentences ranging from five to 20 years in prison, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and charges of misrepresentation. Prosecutors allege Trump brought a trove of classified documents to Mar-A-Lago after leaving the White House, some of which were labeled top secret and included defense secrets that threatened national security, if revealed. according to the unsealed indictment Friday. Trump reportedly ordered his aides to transport the documents from Washington to Mar-A-Lago after leaving office and sought to withhold some of the files from federal investigators after he launched an investigation into the matter in March last year. . He is also accused of showing files to at least two people who did not have the proper security clearance to view them. The indictment marks Trump’s second-place finish since announcing his third run for the White House. This is the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

