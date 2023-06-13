Virat Kohli or Babar Azam? Who is the best drummer in the world? Former Pakistani captain Imran Khan makes a bold choice | Cricket News





In a recent statement to local journalists, Imran Khan, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team and Prime Minister, shared his thoughts on the widely debated comparison between India’s Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam. Although he admitted to not actively following cricket lately, Khan firmly believed that Azam was just as exceptional a player as Kohli, pointing out that they belonged to the same class.

Babar Azam vs Pat Cummins (ODIs + TESTs + T20Is) 226 runs Out: 1 Average: 226

Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins (ODIs+Tests+T20Is) Runs: 262 Out: 7 Average: 37

But but Babar only scores against bowling attacks C… Cryyyy moooreeee#BabarAzam #ViratKohli #patcummins #icc #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/gYpg74K1rn Rashid Khan (@iamrashid777) June 13, 2023

“I haven’t been following cricket closely lately, but I sincerely believe that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are in the same league. From what I’ve seen, Babar Azam has the potential to surpass Virat Kohli he is so talented,” said the former Pakistani all-rounder, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Imran Khan, now 70, is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the sport. He led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

While Kohli has been in a dip in form over the past two years, he made a strong comeback at the Asian Cup last year and delivered an outstanding run at the 2022 T20 World Cup against the Pakistan in Australia. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he scored an impressive 639 points including two centuries and six half centuries. Although his performance in the timeout cricket was outstanding, Kohli struggled to replicate the same level of form in Test cricket.

On the other hand, Babar Azam amassed 3696 points in 47 Test matches with an average of 48.63. In 100 One Day Internationals (ODI), the Pakistani captain has an outstanding average of 59.17 and has scored 5089 runs. However, Azam has been criticized for his relatively low strike rate in the T20 Internationals (T20I). With a strike rate of 128.40 in 104 T20Is, the 28-year-old was considered below average in this format, given his quick nature.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://zeenews.india.com/cricket/virat-kohli-or-babar-azam-who-is-best-batsman-in-the-world-former-pakistan-captain-imran-khan-makes-bold-choice-2621203.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos