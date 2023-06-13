Politics
why Rishi Sunak can’t afford to lose more than one of the three upcoming by-elections
The turmoil within the Conservative Party sparked by Boris Johnson’s abrupt resignation from parliament has sparked three separate by-elections. The first is in the former London prime ministers’ seats of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where he won a majority of just over 7,000 votes in 2019 with Labor in second place. The second is nigel adams constituency of Selby and Ainsty, a secure Tory seat in North Yorkshire with a majority over Labor of over 20,000. The third is the seat of Nadine Dorriess of Mid Bedfordshire, who has a majority over Labor of just under of 25,000 votes, making it a very safe seat.
By-elections are generally not considered a good guide to a party’s performance in a subsequent general election. Certainly, one can find examples of parties that do exceptionally well in by-elections, but fail to maintain success in a subsequent general election. The classic example is the Liberal victory in 1962 at Orpington. It was the party’s first victory outside the Celtic fringe and party leader Jo Grimond claimed it was a major breakthrough. However, the party only won nine seats in the House of Commons in the 1964 general election.
More recently, Labor retained Peterborough in a by-election in June 2019, although he lost just over 17% of his vote share from the previous election in 2017. The Conservatives lost nearly 26% of their vote share, much of which was captured by the Brexit party. So, while Labor retained the seat, this result proved not to be a guide for the general election in December that year, which the party lost heavily.
However, the argument that by-elections do not drive general elections is not true if one looks at many of them. To see this, we can look at the performance of the Conservative parties in the 474 by-elections held in the UK since 1945 and compare this with its performance in subsequent general elections. A large majority of these by-elections involved no change of party, which occurred in 367 (77%) of the ballots held during this period.
By-elections over the years
The chart shows the net gains in by-elections since 1945 for the Conservatives compared to the net gains in House of Commons seats in subsequent general elections. The relationship between them is very strong (r=0.70). THE data because this exercise comes from the library of the House of Commons.
To illustrate this with an example, during the Labor government from 1974 to 1979 there were a total of 30 by-elections. Of these, 23 elected candidates from the same political party and the Conservatives won six of the others, with the Liberals winning the seventh. Subsequently, Margaret Thatcher won the 1979 general election with a majority of 44 seats. A good partial electoral performance for the party preceded a good general electoral performance.
Conservative net by-election gains versus net seat gains in subsequent general elections from 1945 to 2019
We can use by-election gains to predict the increase in the number of seats in the House of Commons in general elections in Britain. Modeling shows that a clear by-election victory by the Conservatives predicts a 1.5% increase in seats won by the party in a general election. This translates to just over nine additional seats in the House of Commons. Similarly, a net loss in a by-election reduces their share of seats in the House of Commons by the same amount. This exercise is of course subject to errors, since the relationship is not perfect.
If we look at the same relationship for Labour, then it is weaker than for the Conservatives, but it is still very significant statistically (r=0.5). This means that a net gain of one seat by the party in a by-election translates into seven additional seats in the House of Commons. The relationship of the Liberal Democrats is very similar to that of Labor (r=0.51).
Since the 2019 general election, there have been 13 by-elections in Britain, eight of them with no change of party. As for the other five, Labor lost Hartlepool to the Conservatives but then won Wakefield, so the party gained a net gain of zero.
By contrast, the Liberal Democrats won three by-elections against the Conservatives in Chesham and Amersham, North Shropshire and Tiverton and Honiton. The party did not have by-elections in its own seats, so the net gain for the party is three seats. This indicates a strong recovery of Liberal Democrat seats in the House of Commons after the next election.
Labor has a good chance of winning the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-elections, but the other two seats will be hard to come by. However, if either of them is captured by Labor or the Liberal Democrats, it will spell disaster for Rishi Sunaks’ government.
|
