Its author, Xi Jinping – China Media Project

For most writers and publishers in China today, opportunities for expression have shrunk in the face of manifest And secret repression and rampant political hypersensitivity. As one longtime editor recently summed it up: You can’t say China is bad, and you can’t say foreign countries are good.

Conversely, this repression manifests itself saliently in the return to the use of the press as a tool of staff political power. In the digital age, Xi Jinping may be unable to create, as Mao Zedong once did, a media monoculture to serve his narrow political ambitions. But echoing the pre-reform era, when Maos’ supremacy was trumpeted by the so-called Two Newspapers and One Journal (), Xi Jinping now not only dominates the headlines, but often, as in the case of the main theoretical journal of the CCP. , signatures.

The first two articles on the front page of the June 12 edition of People’s Daily both deal with volumes published separately from Xi.

The same is true when it comes to books. Xi Jinping is by far the most published Chinese leader for four generations. Not since the days of Chairman Mao and his ubiquitous “Little Red Book” has a leader’s voice been so compelling in the press.

Consider: In yesterday’s edition of People’s Daily, the front page was topped by two separate announcements of books published in Xi’s name. Before the so-called new era, Xi’s predecessors could wait a full year, or even up to three years, for a single volume of any description.

But exactly how does Xi position himself?

To find out, I did a title search in the People’s Daily for the phrase “published and distributed” (), then referred to mentions of Xi Jinping and his two immediate predecessors, Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin – defining 10-year periods for each corresponding to their time in power. This allowed the isolation of book publishing instances related to each ruler, including the publication of special volumes, collected writings and so-called “one-volume editions” (), printed versions of major speeches and policies.

The gap that I have seen between Xi Jinping and his predecessors in this area is considerable. During his first decade in power, Xi released an average of 12 unique titles a year, all treated rather prominently in the People’s Daily. In comparison, Hu Jintao publishes only 1.5 titles per year. Jiang Zemin? Just 1.4.

Behind these figures also hides a clear transformation of the relationship between publishing and power. The Bottom Line: While the publication of special books and volumes was not essential to exercising or consolidating power for Xi Jinping’s predecessors, it has become a crucial means over the past decade to signal the centrality and essentiality of Xi and his ideas and therefore the legitimacy of his grip on power.

Jiang Zemin: Chief Book Dedicatee

Jiang Zemin, in fact, was prolific in autographing books by others and writing calligraphic titles for such works. Related news can be found in the pages of the People’s Daily several times a year in the 1990s. Jiang, however, was rarely the center of attention, and he and his ideas were never as far as I could find from the focus of the books in question. More often than not, they dealt with past leaders such as Deng Xiaoping, sending a message of continuity rather than claiming a historic breakthrough.

Tellingly, Jiang Zemins’ peak year for more personal and legacy-related political publishing was 2001, the year before the 16e CPC National Congress which will mark the appointment of Hu Jintao as General Secretary. These volumes were intended to put the final punctuation on Jiang’s time in power as he prepared to step down, and about consolidate its contributions to the canon of the CCP.

Unlike Xi Jinping, whose Governance of China was released during his second full year in office, Jiang Zemins Of the three performances (), the book dealing with his legacy phrase, was not published until October 2001, a year before he left office.

Hu Jintao: anniversaries and commemorations

Almost all the volumes published by Hus in 2006, one of his modest peak years (4), were anniversary commemorations of the 85e anniversary of the founding of the CPC, and the 70e anniversary of the Long March. Although the volumes were published in the name of General Secretary Hu, they mainly focused on commemorated milestones.

Former President Hu Jintao is removed from the Great Hall of the People ahead of Xi Jinping’s speech at the 20th CPC National Congress in 2022.

The other two volumes published that year were not focused on Hu at all. They included a special volume of reflections by Hus on his predecessor, Jiang, who had just published his collected writings, and Hus’ speech to commemorate the 120e birthday of Zhu De (), former commander-in-chief of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) who died in 1976.

Hu Jintao peaked again in 2009 and 2010, with a series of published volumes commemorating various anniversaries, such as the first anniversary of the Wenchuan earthquake and the 30e anniversary of the founding of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. But the only published volume with a clear relationship to Hu Jintaos’ political legacy was a single-volume edition () of his speech at a conference on the implementation of the scientific vision of development (), term banner Hus. It was already April 2010, when speculation simmered about possible successors, including Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, or even, perhaps, Bo Xilai.

Xi Jinping: a mighty tower of books

With zero titles, the first full year of what would soon be billed as Xi Jinping’s new era, 2013, was slow. But things picked up speed quickly the following year, putting Xi already on par with Hu Jintao’s all-time publishing highs with volumes such as a collection of his “important speeches” in June (followed soon after by translations into several ethnic dialects), and of course the Chinese-language edition in September of his Governance of China ().

In 2015, I was able to find a total of 10 book titles, including special volumes, which collected Xi’s thoughts on various policy areas (such as governing the nation in accordance with the law), as well as volumes which were clearly adulatory in nature. An example of the latter was Hints from Xi Jinping (), which collected and explained 135 allusions for example to the classic literature used by Xi in his official speeches.

Xi Jinping’s book Allusions is promoted At People’s Daily in February 2015.

Quite distinct from the past at this point, the focus was not just on meetings and special occasions, but on Xi Jinping’s inherent specialness. The Party-State media seemed to feed and of course it was by design on the character and intelligence of the General Secretary, who, according to the account, had a genius for revolutionary ideas, spoken in a language that could be earth -down to earth, profound, or artfully historical.

Another example of this mode of publication and promotion as a means of building charismatic power was Xi Jinping tells stories (), released in June 2017. The book, which, according to the People’s Daily (also the publisher) “selects more than 100 stories that embody its new concepts and philosophy for governing the nation,” Xi again treated as a source of Chinese wisdom ().

Starting in 2017, following Xi Jinping’s official designation as China’s “main” leader in the fall of 2016, the publication of Xi-related volumes steadily increased, as shown in the chart above.

The focus was not just on meetings and special occasions, but on the inherent peculiarity of Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping’s books have consolidated his talks and speeches on virtually every topic imaginable, from his ideas on media and journalism to economics, diplomacy, Party history, and even women and children. Some were sketches of study () as the country was in the throes of, or so it seemed in the CCP’s headlines, Xi’s study fever. There were special volumes for his official tours: Xi Jinping in Zhejiang; Xi Jinping in Ningde; Xi Jinping in Fuzhou; Xi Jinping in Xiamen.

In 2021, the year before the 20th National Congress, 28 Xi titles were promoted in the People’s Daily. Many of them were also foreign-language editions, as the CCP sought to publicize Xi Jinping’s ideas, such as “building a community of shared destiny for mankind”, as a visionary not only for China but for the whole world.

The decline in headlines seen in 2022 is likely a short-term trend, like the one seen earlier in 2016. We can expect special volumes on Xi Jinping’s views on civilization, on “Chinese-style modernization”, on “integral democracy”, on “high quality development”, etc. The number of Xi volumes published and announced in the first five months of this year (11) already matched the 2019 total and exceeded the levels seen for 2017 and 2018.

Now in his unprecedented third presidential term, His Paternity will ensure that for years to come there will be a veritable torrent of Xi Jinping-related books to be published and not a drop to be read.