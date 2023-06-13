India v Pakistan Imran Khan’s bold verdict on ‘Virat Kohli v Babar Azam’ debate





Pakistan’s Babar Azam and India’s Virat Kohli have impressive stats in all formats, are very accomplished hitters and have their own strengths. Over the years, Babar and Virat have won several accolades for putting on an outstanding show in international and franchise cricket and are widely regarded as two modern legends of the sport. Fans often make comparisons between the two and when comparing their ODI and T20I stats, Babar Azam’s stats undoubtedly make him one of the best white ball players of this generation alongside Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, one of the greatest all-round Pakistanis of all time, has shared his thoughts on the ‘Virat Kohli vs. Babar Azam’ debate. While clarifying that he hasn’t been following cricket lately but thinks Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are in the same class. The Pakistani cricket team, led by an injured captain, Imran Khan, won their first World Cup in 1992. The tournament was held in Australia and New Zealand.

“I haven’t seen cricket recently, but I believe Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are in the same class. Babar Azam can surpass Virat Kohli; he’s so good, from what I’ve seen,” said Imran Khan told local reporters as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Imran Khan, who has played many memorable innings for his country, said he does not like T20 cricket.

“I don’t like T20 cricket so much in terms of the batsman. I like Test cricket. I saw on mobile that Australia won the World Test Championship after beating India,” said the former versatile Pak player told local reporters.

Babar Azam has made a name for himself in his short career. The 28-year-old has scored 9 centuries in Tests, 18 in ODIs and 3 centuries in T20 International cricket.

