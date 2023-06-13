Narendra Modi dinner: Bidens to host an intimate dinner for Modi on June 21, followed by a high-level state dinner on June 22

An intimate dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by the Biden family on June 21, a day before the highly anticipated state dinner at the White House, according to a senior administration official. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have extended an official invitation to Modi to pay a state visit.

The official familiar with the planning of the high-level trip said the historic visit would include, among other things, an impressive welcome ceremony on the South Lawns on June 22, which later that evening would also become the venue for the dinner. State that would be amazing with lots of fun.

On the White House lawn, there will be a major ceremonial arrival. I anticipate private times where the Prime Minister, President Biden and the Biden family will have the opportunity to sit together the night before, the official told PTI.

The location of the private dinner was not made public. In keeping with the White House itinerary released last week, Biden will travel to California from June 19-21. On June 21, the Prime Minister is due to travel from New York to Washington, DC, where the International Day of Yoga celebrations will be held.

A state dinner, for which a tent is likely to be pitched on the South Lawns of the White House to accommodate the large number of visitors who have been invited, would cap off the busy day of activities on June 22. The night before the state dinner is usually the time when the guest list is made public. Participants are expected to come from India and all over the United States that are involved in this relationship.

“I believe the State Dinner will be a true celebration of Indian-American relations, with supporters and advocates from India and other parts of the United States. We have a saying that goes, ‘It’s a hot ticket.’ Almost every day, someone asks me to get them one of the last tickets to the state dinner. The official predicted that the celebration would be wonderful. The official, who spoke under the guise of anonymity said that on June 23, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a luncheon at the State Department’s Foggy Bottom headquarters. The official confirmed that there will be many more guests than the 120 that can fit in the White House State Dining Room, the usual location for the state dinner, although the exact number of guests is still a closely guarded secret. America are extremely excited about Modi’s visit, and next week hundreds of people from across the country are preparing to fly to Washington, DC to take part in a variety of visit-related events.

As a result, the cost of hotel rooms and air tickets has risen sharply. Several thousand Indian-Americans plan to attend the historic welcoming ceremony at the White House on the morning of June 22, but no one is certain of the exact number.

Many neighborhood groups have organized special bus services to transport residents of New York and New Jersey areas, such as the Federation of Indian Associations. On June 22, buses would depart early from a number of cities in New York and New Jersey in order to arrive at the White House in time for the morning welcoming ceremony.

On June 21, a large gathering of Indian-Americans is to take place in Lafayette Square Park in front of the White House to welcome Modi and showcase the diversity of Indian culture. Additionally, on June 23, the district will host a dinner reception at the Ronald Reagan Building for the Prime Minister.

Additionally, a large group of Indian-Americans intend to catch a glimpse of one of their beloved leaders when he checks into a hotel in Washington, DC, as well as the airport.

[Inputs from PTI]