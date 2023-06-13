Donald Trump says everyone wants to see the British Open at Turnberry; R&A said not everyone





LOS ANGELES Donald Trump is desperate to host a major golf tournament.

Probably not anytime soon.

While one was scheduled for its course at Bedminster (2022 PGA Championship), the PGA of America withdrew it after its supporters stormed the US Capitol, an action that Trump later provoked. Now Greg Norman has a better chance of being named PGA Tour commissioner than Trump of hosting a men’s major.

Of course, Trump has a lot more to worry about this week than hosting a major golf tournament. But after the former president appeared in federal court on Tuesday for his arraignment on 37 counts, he can watch the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

More: Former President Donald J. Trump nails LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger prediction

Trump said last month that “everyone wants to see the (British) Open Championship” hosted at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. Well, not everyone.

In fact, no one would make that decision.

October 27, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former President Donald Trump talks to the media after his round at the Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the LIV Golf Series at Trump Doral National. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Telegraph, the R&A, which runs golf’s oldest major, said Turnberry would never host the British Open while it was owned by Trump. Sources said Telegraph organizers were “adamant” the property would not be considered due to perceived security risks by would-be protesters.

In an interview with GB News, a British television and radio station, Trump said he had spent a “huge” amount of money redeveloping the course. He said he was advised by former R&A chief executive Peter Dawson.

“It was done with a great architect,” he said. “A great golf architect recommended by Peter Dawson. I said give me the best and Martin Grant Hawtree. He’s a fabulous guy, a fabulous man. What he does is this type of course, he really did a great job.

“We were going to make a few minor tweaks, but it’s fantastic. Everyone wants to see the Open Championship here, the players, it’s their favorite course, it’s number one in Europe.”

Turnberry is not even the highest rated course in Scotland. That distinction belongs to St. Andrews. And it does not appear in the top 10 courses in Europe in some lists.

Turnberry last hosted the British Open in 2009. Trump bought the property five years later. When Trump was at the resort about a month ago, staff waved hats that read “Made Turnberry Great Again.”

Trump is hosting three LIV golf events this year at his courses: outside of Washington, DC; in Bedminster, NJ, and in Doral.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: US Open reminds Donald Trump of what he can’t have: a golf major

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/donald-trump-said-everybody-wants-130552549.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos