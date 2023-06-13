



Imran Khan, the former captain of Pakistan and former Prime Minister, has shared his thoughts on the highly controversial comparison between Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam. In an interaction with local reporters, Imran acknowledged that while he may not have been following cricket closely lately, he expressed his strong belief that Pakistan captain Azam owns a level of skill and prowess equal to Kohli’s. He further pointed out that both players belong to the same echelon of excellence in the sport.

Updated June 13, 2023 | 4:48 PM HST

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: who is the best? Imran Khan gives a bold answer

Photo: AP

The 70-year-old remains one of the greatest all-rounders to ever play the game and it was under his captain that Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

“I haven’t seen cricket recently, but I believe Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are in the same class. Babar Azam can surpass Virat Kohli; he’s so good, from what I’ve seen,” said said the versatile former Pakistani. local journalists, quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The 70-year-old remains one of the greatest all-rounders to ever play the game and it was under his captain that Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand .

Kohli, who hasn’t been in great form for the past two years, found his form last year in the Asian Cup and played one of the best T20I rounds against Pakistan in the Asian Cup. world T20 2022 held in Australia. The Indian Premier League (IPL) saw him score 639 points including two centuries and six half centuries. Although he was part of the runs in white ball cricket, the Indian prop was unable to replicate the same type of form in red ball cricket.

Babar Azam, meanwhile, played 47 tests and scored 3696 points with an average of 48.63. The Pakistani captain is averaging a staggering 59.17 on 100 ODIs and has scored 5089 runs in the format. Azam, however, has often been criticized for maintaining a low strike rate in the T20Is. In 104 T20I, the 28-year-old has a strike rate of 128.40 which can be considered below average given the nature of the format.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/virat-kohli-vs-babar-azam-goat-debate-who-is-better-pakistan-legend-imran-khan-gives-a-bold-answer-article-100965044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

