President pushes to expedite completion of Borobudur area assessment documents





President Joko Widodo held a restricted meeting with his staff at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. During the meeting, the President gave instructions to expedite the completion of documents. heritage impact study in the management of the tourist area of ​​Borobudur. Mr. President gave instructions to expedite the completion of documents heritage impact study which was submitted in early March this year for UNESCO’s approval, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Uno said in his statement after a restricted meeting. Menparekraf said this must be done because the government wants to make Borobudur a cultural tourism zone which can have a positive and lasting impact. In addition, Mr. President also gave instructions to immediately prepare a presidential decree that would determine single-destination management organization or a single entity for the management of Borobudur tourist area which we hope will be a super priority destination to be completed in 2024, he continued. Sandiaga hopes that later the five super priority destinations proclaimed by the government, including Borobudur, can be completed soon to accelerate the recovery of Indonesian tourism with a target of 14 million foreign tourists by 2024. Especially for Borobudur – with a potential of 42 million ASEAN Buddhists – it could become a spiritual tourism destination accommodating more than 20 million foreign tourists in the next few years, he continued. In addition, the tourist area of ​​Borobudur, which is also connected to a number of other destinations, is expected to create new jobs. Several destinations near the Borobudur region include Balcondes and tourist villages with the aim of creating 4.4 million new jobs in 2024, he said. Meanwhile, InJourney’s senior manager, Dony Oskaria, said a number of things would be done by his staff in running Borobudur, considered Indonesia’s top tourist destination, including establishing single authority management. The first thing of course is the formation of a presidential decree to determine single authority management and I hope with single authority management this will make it easier for us to manage and market Borobudur in foreign countries, he said. Then Dony said his party would conduct a comprehensive review of master plan Borobudur should be managed as a tourist area with emphasis on conservation, spiritual and educational aspects.

