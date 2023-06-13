Trump impeachment live updates: Miami court locked as Trump tries wild new indictment defense





Defiant Donald Trump attacks villainous Pence and deranged special consul Jack Smith

Donald Trump will face trial today on 37 counts of handling classified documents after leaving the White House as he becomes the first current or former US president to face federal criminal charges.

The former president will appear for arraignment in federal court in the Southern District of Florida at 3 p.m. ET, where he has sworn to plead not guilty to all charges.

I will simply say not guilty. I did nothing wrong, he told Boston radio show WRKO on Monday.

Despite his confidence, The Independent exclusively revealed that Mr Trump was struggling to find lawyers willing to defend him in Florida.

Meanwhile, Miami officials are bracing for protests outside the courthouse, with Mayor Francis Suarez telling a news conference the city is adopting plans to ensure everyone has the right to speak. peacefully and to exercise his constitutional rights in a demonstrably peaceful manner.

Several supporters have expressed violent rhetoric online and MAGA loyalists Kari Lake and Laura Loomer, the Proud Boys and at least one Capitol rioter (named Baked Alaska) are expected to descend on Miami in support of the former president.

HighlightsView latest update 1686670857Miami Police Lock Down Area Outside Trump Impeachment Courthouse Over Suspicious Package

Miami police have blocked off a plaza outside the Miami courthouse where former President Donald Trump is to be arraigned.

Andrew Feinberg and Gustaf Kilander report:

Ariana BaioJune 13, 2023 4:40 PM

1686670257Ivanka Trump keeps quiet about fathers’ federal indictment, posts family photos without him

Ivanka Trump has remained particularly quiet about her father’s latest indictment as the former president prepares to be arrested and arraigned on a series of 37 federal criminal charges.

Five days after a grand jury returned an indictment against Donald Trump, his daughter and former senior adviser to the Trump administration has yet to make a public statement acknowledging the scandal.

Yet despite her silence on her father’s legal troubles, Ivanka took to Instagram on the eve of her arraignment on Tuesday to celebrate her daughters’ bat mitzvah with her family.

Mr. Trump appeared to be notably absent from the weekend family festivities.

Ivanka posted a 10-photo carousel commemorating her daughter Arabella Kushner’s special day featuring most members of the Trump clan.

Ariana BaioJune 13, 2023 4:30 PM

1686669657Protesters and Trump supporters clash in Miami

Ariana BaioJune 13, 2023 4:20 PM

1686669237Police block off small area outside Miami courthouse due to suspicious package

Miami law enforcement has cordoned off a small area outside the federal courthouse where Donald Trump is due to appear for his arraignment at 3 p.m. due to a possible suspicious package.

Independents White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg reports live:

What you see here is a police line that has moved back about 50 meters from where we were before.

Officers say there’s a suspicious package, which I may have heard in a van parked right outside the courthouse.

Miami Police Extrication Section Outside Courthouse Due To Unknown But Suspicious Object

(Andrew Feinberg / The Independent)

So they cleared out this whole place where all the TV press had been set up and stood while they checked the package, waiting for what I assume was a dog to sniff the package.

Police put duct tape near an area outside the courthouse where an unknown, but suspicious object may be

(Andrew Feinberg / The Independent)

Ariana BaioJune 13, 2023 4:13 PM

1686669046Police monitoring online far-right threats and pro-Trump protests

Law enforcement and extremism researchers are closely monitoring online threats and escalating rhetoric surrounding Donald Trump’s impeachment as the former president formally faces federal criminal charges in a sweeping indictment related to his possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property.

Alex Woodward has the details.

Oliver O’Connell13 June 2023 16:10

1686668457Trump now claims classified documents were planted in Mar-a-Lago boxes in savage impeachment morning rant

Former President Donald Trump has now claimed that classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago were hidden in the boxes after being obtained by the Justice Department.

In a Truth Social rant, Mr Trump lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith the morning of the former presidents’ arraignment at a Miami federal courthouse.

This is the rogue, consistently and unanimously overthrown in big business, that Biden and his CORRUPTED Injustice Service stuck on me. He’s a radical right-wing maniac and a Trump hater, as are all of his friends and family, who probably planted information in the boxes given to them. They defile everything they touch, including our Country which is rapidly going to HELL! Mr. Trump wrote on Tuesday morning.

Ariana BaioJune 13, 2023 4:00 PM

1686667857Donald Trump claims the grand jury was never told about the Presidential Records Act

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday morning claiming the grand jury in the hidden classified documents investigation was never told two exculpatory pieces of information.

In an all-caps message, Mr. Trump wrote: The grand jury was never told about the Presidential Records Act or the Clinton Sock Case, both exonerating!

The Presidential Records Act was passed in 1978 and requires that all records created by presidents and vice presidents be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) at the end of their administration.

By law, the outgoing president can dispose of records that: no longer have administrative, historical, informative, or probative value, but must obtain the advice of the archivists of the United States in writing before doing so.

Mr. Trump has previously compared his investigation of classified documents to Bill Clinton’s so-called sock drawer case. But both have different circumstances.

In 2009, it was reported that Mr. Clinton kept audio tapes of interviews he conducted with a historian in his sock drawer to create an oral history of his presidency.

In return, a conservative group sued NARA, asking the court to declare the presidential recordings of the audio tapes under the Presidential Archives Act. However, the National Archives told the group that the documents were personal and therefore not subject to the law.

In 2012, a U.S. District Judge dismissed the case saying that under the law the tapes were personal records, not official records. The judge described personal records as documents, diaries or diaries that are unrelated to the performance of official duties.

Ariana BaioJune 13, 2023 3:50 PM

1686667246Why is the case of Trump different from that of Biden and Pence?

Donald Trump supporters and many Republican officials say the former president is the target of a politically armed justice system that has ignored similar alleged crimes committed by his rivals.

Lock her up, chants directed at Hillary Clinton still dominate GOP rallies. House Republicans have launched commissions to investigate the sitting president and his family.

But in classified documents cases involving President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, both men cooperated with federal law enforcement and turned over those documents. Mrs. Clinton has not been charged with willfully mishandling classified information or obstructing justice in the recovery of communications.

Mr. Trump, according to prosecutors, did just that.

Oliver O’Connell13 June 2023 15:40

1686666631Protests begin outside Florida courthouse

Demonstrations began to take place outside the Miami courthouse where Donald Trump is due for his arraignment at 3 p.m. EST.

Independents White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg reports live from the scene:

Hello from the Miami Federal Court complex, where former President Donald Trump is expected to appear for his arraignment on federal charges, stemming from his alleged unlawful withholding of national defense information after his term ends.

So far, the crowd of pro-Trump protesters that police feared has not materialized, but there have been a handful of colorful figures thronging the courthouse grounds, most appearing to be here to support the former president.

One of Mr Trump’s main Republican rivals, Vivek Ramaswamy, is expected to deliver a speech outside the courthouse in about 20 minutes.

Ariana BaioJune 13, 2023 3:30 PM

1686666031Most Republicans believe the indictment was politically motivated

A new poll from Reuters and Ispsos shows that 81% of self-identifying Republicans believe the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump is politically motivated.

That number exceeds the estimated percentage of Mr. Trump’s base that Reuters quoted as 30-35%.

The poll provides insight into the political divide among Americans when it comes to Mr. Trump.

Despite the federal indictment setting out 37 specific charges related to Mr. Trump keeping and concealing classified government documents, only 35% of Republicans said it was credible that Mr. Trump illegally stored the documents at his home in Florida.

Ariana BaioJune 13, 2023 3:20 PM

