Xi Jinping of China welcomes Xiomara Castro of Honduras as Cuba spying controversy swirls in US

The presidents of Honduras and the People’s Republic of China met Monday in Beijing to discuss the start of a free trade agreement between the two nations. Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s six-day state visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping comes amid growing concern in the United States over an alleged Chinese spy base being built in nearby Cuba. . “You have resolutely fulfilled your election promise to establish diplomatic relations with China, made a historic decision and demonstrated your strong political will,” Xi told Castro in Beijing. BIDEN ADMIN CONFIDENT HE CAN PROTECT AMERICA’S SECRETS AFTER REPORTS FROM CHINESE SPY BASE IN CUBA Honduras and China established formal relations in March this year, and the Honduran government hopes the new relationship will open avenues to alleviate their heavy debts and expand exports to the mainland Asian country. China, meanwhile, will benefit from Honduras’s shift in policy away from neighboring Taiwan, a self-governing island that the mainland says is rightfully owned by the communist state. Beijing claims that democratic and self-governing Taiwan is part of its territory, under his control by force if necessary, and refuses most contacts with countries that maintain formal ties with Taiwan. ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT ON CHINA-CUBA SPY STATION SHOWS BEIJING IS PREPARING FOR CONFLICT WITH US, HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE SAYS Honduras severed ties with Taiwan in the months leading up to its new diplomatic ties with China. “The one-China principle is the main premise and political foundation for establishing loyal diplomatic relations and developing bilateral ties,” Xi said. Taiwan is now only recognized by 13 countries, including Vatican City. HONDURAS SEEK DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH CHINA, SWITCHING ALLEGIANCE FROM TAIWAN Administration officials confirmed on Sunday that China is working to boost its espionage capabilities in Cuba. China has maintained a spy base on the island, 90 miles from South Florida, since at least 2019, officials said. TAIWAN PRESIDENT SLAMS CHINA’S ‘DOLLAR DIPLOMACY’ AS HONDURAS OPENS TIES WITH BEIJING “This is an ongoing issue, not a new development, and the arrangement as described in the report does not meet our understanding,” an administration official told Fox News on Saturday. The Wall Street Journal reported for the first time on Thursday that China and Cuba had reached a secret agreement for China to establish a electronic listening device on the island, allowing Chinese intelligence services to “retrieve electronic communications throughout the southeastern United States, where many military bases are located, and to monitor American ship traffic.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The Biden administration initially said the report was “not accurate” before confirming the news. Fox News’ Adam Shaw, Tara Prindiville and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

