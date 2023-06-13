Boris Johnson’s peerage list revives calls for House of Lords reform

Boris Johnson has sent seven other allies and political advisers to Britain’s bloated House of Lords, a parting gift to the nation that has reignited debate over the Second Chamber reform affair.

Johnson used his prerogative as incumbent British prime minister to send candidates to sit on crowded red pews of parliaments, allowing them to make laws for the rest of their lives without needing to win an election.

With nearly 800 members, the House of Lords is the second largest legislative chamber in the world, behind the National People’s Congress of China. Neither is exactly an advertisement for democracy.

Johnson’s peer list includes Charlotte Owen, a former special adviser and now Britain’s youngest member of the Lords, who was born in 1993 and whose only work experience has been a series of behind-the-scenes political jobs.

Charlotte Owen is on Boris Johnson’s peer list Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Ross Kempsell, a former Times Radio reporter and Johnsons spokesperson, becomes a peer aged 31. Other former Downing Street advisers, including Ben Gascoigne and Dan Rosenfield, are also on the list.

It could have been more; the House of Lords Nominations Committee, which reviews nominations, rejected eight of Johnson’s nominees, to the ex-prime minister’s fury.

The carousel of cronies he tried to push through completely undermines the House of Lords, said Angela Rayner, deputy leader of Labor.

Once appointed to the upper house where the average age is 71, peers help draft British laws until their retirement or death, enjoying the titles of Lord or Baroness, which still carry a cachet. in British society.

Showing up for work in the second chamber has some huge advantages: the spectacular Palace of Westminster is one of London’s best clubs with cheap food and wine. Peers can claim 322 per day just for attending.

Johnson’s resignation list has again shed light on the process by which people find themselves appointed lawmakers, tasked with review of legislation transmitted by the elected House of Commons.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labor leader, has vowed to abolish the Lords and replace it with an elected Assembly of Nations and Regions, reducing it to perhaps just 200 members, but he did not commit to doing so during of his first term.

Indeed, many prime ministers, including Tory David Cameron, quickly pushed the issue to the bottom of their priority list, fearing legislative trench warfare with a House of Lords fighting for its own survival.

Downing Street has said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has no plans to change the long-standing custom of former prime ministers having dismissal or resignation honor rolls. Constitutional immobility has become the norm.

Life peers eligible to sit in the House of Lords number just over 650, but at least they are nominated by elected political leaders. Some even have skills and knowledge that could be useful to the nation; red benches include diplomats, business leaders, doctors, diplomats, athletes, etc.

However, 26 members are Church of England archbishops and bishops, which amounts to an unusual mix of church and state. For example, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, used his political chair to denounce the government’s Illegal Migration Bill.

Then there are the approximately 90 hereditary peers, who owe their presence in the lords solely to the circumstances of their birth, many of whom can trace their lineage back centuries.

Tony Blair, the former Labor prime minister, tried to eliminate the hereditary peers, but he too was thwarted by opposition in the upper house, whose members persuaded him to temporarily retain 92 of them.

This week, in one of the most extraordinary aspects of British democracy, Liberal Democrat peers will hold a by-election to choose a blue-blooded successor to Viscount Falkland, who is retiring after nearly 40 years in politics.

The candidates are the descendants of great statesmen Lord John Russell and David Lloyd George, later Earl Lloyd-George of Dwyfor, who hope to come off a waiting list for hereditary peers on the Red Benches.

Lib Dem counterpart Baroness Olly Grender voted in the contest even though her party has campaigned for Lords reform for generations: Reform can’t come soon enough, but the system is what it is right now.

Jess Sargeant, associate director of the Institute for Government, said the House of Lords does a very good job of what you might call the boring parts of Parliament, such as the scrutiny of legislation.

She argued that unlike the House of Commons, where bills can be rushed through with a large parliamentary majority, peers take their time. Bills on Brexit and illegal migration issues have come under scrutiny.

But Sargeant says the composition of the Lords is quite difficult to defend. She added: Are people appointed because we think they are going to do a good job or is it just political patronage?