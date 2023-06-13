The whole world eager to partner with India on its growth journey: PM Modi at National Rozgar Mela





The whole world is eager to join India in its growth journey today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he distributed about 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits in various central government departments.

India is known for its political stability which means a lot in today’s world; the Indian government is recognized as a decisive government and is known for its progressive economic and social decisions, he said in a video address on Tuesday, speaking to the National Rozgar Mela.

Modi remarked that the National Rozgar Mela has become the new identity of the current government, and also mentioned how BJP and NDA ruled states regularly hold similar Rozgar Melas.

Selected candidates from all over the country will join the central government in various departments such as financial services, posts, school education, higher education and revenue, and the ministries of defence, railways and health, among others. As many as 43 locations across the country were connected to the Mela during the prime minister’s speech, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office. Prime Minister Modi spoke about employment and self-employment opportunities in the economy through the flagship Mudra Scheme, Startup India and Stand-Up India. He said these young people are becoming job creators, adding that institutions such as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Union Civil Service Commission (UPSC) and the Railways Recruitment Council iron (RRB) offered more jobs. The whole world is looking forward to partnering with India on its growth journey today, the Prime Minister remarked, highlighting challenges such as economic recession, global pandemic and supply chain disruption due to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war. Citing examples of various multinationals making their way to India for manufacturing, Modi explained that foreign investment made in the country gives rise to production, expansion and creation of new industries, and boosts exports, giving thereby boosting job opportunities. The Prime Minister pointed out that compared to ten years ago, India is a more stable, secure and stronger country. Global agencies recognize the work in living comfort, building infrastructure and making it easier to do business, he added. Modi also spoke about the evils of dynasty politics and nepotism in the recruitment process. He pointed to the problem of the cash-for-job scam that has come to light and warned young people against such a scheme. He also mentioned the Land for Jobs scam in a reference to former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and noted that the case was being investigated by the CBI. and was pending in court. The Prime Minister warned the youth against such political parties plundering the nation’s youth in the name of jobs. On the one hand, we have political parties that present a map of employment rates, on the other, it is the current government that ensures the future of youth. Now the country will decide whether the future of the youth will be governed by the rate card or the safeguard, the prime minister has said. Prime Minister Modi said that other political parties are trying to divide the people in the name of language while the government is making language a powerful vehicle for employment. He said the focus on mother tongue recruitment exams benefits young people.

