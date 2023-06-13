The former president will appear in court for federal indictment





Former President Donald Trump arrives Saturday to deliver a speech at the Georgia State GOP Convention in Columbus, Georgia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The federal criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents intensified surprisingly last week with Trump’s indictment.

Trump is expected to appear in federal court today in Miami to be arraigned. He faces a total of 37 charges, including 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, according to the indictment.

The investigation led by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith focuses on sensitive government documents Trump kept after his term in the White House ended in January 2021. Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, were also charged with obstructing the investigation and covering up elements of the grand jury.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and says the investigation is a politically motivated sham, intended to derail his ongoing campaign to win the 2024 Republican nomination and return to the White House.

Here's a timeline of the key events that happened this year in the hit survey:

May 2021: An official from the National Archives and Records Administration contacts Trump’s team after realizing that several important documents had not been delivered before Trump left the White House. The missing documents include some of Trump’s correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as the Hurricane Dorian map that Trump infamously altered with a sharp pen.

July 2021: In a recorded conversation, Trump acknowledges that he still has a classified Pentagon document on a possible attack on Iran, according to CNN reports. This indicates that Trump understood he kept classified documents after leaving the White House. The special advocate then obtained this audio tape, a key piece of evidence in his investigation.

Fall 2021: NARA grows increasingly frustrated with the slow turnaround of documents after several months of conversations with the Trump team.

January 18, 2022: After months of discussions with Trump’s team, NARA retrieves 15 boxes of Trump’s White House recordings from Mar-a-Lago.

Feb. 9, 2022: NARA calls on the Justice Department to investigate Trump’s handling of White House records and whether he violated the Presidential Records Act and other classified information laws. The Presidential Records Act requires that all records created by a sitting president be turned over to the National Archives upon completion.

April 7, 2022: NARA publicly acknowledges for the first time that the Justice Department is involved, and media reports that prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.

May 11, 2022: The Justice Department subpoenas Trump, demanding all documents with classification marks that are still at Mar-a-Lago.

June 3, 2022: Federal investigators, including a senior Justice Department counterintelligence official, visit Mar-a-Lagoto to process the subpoena for the remaining classified documents. Trump attorney Christina Bobb signs an affidavit stating specifically that there are no more classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Secret Service agents stand at the gate of Mar-a-Lago after the FBI issued warrants on the Palm Beach, Florida estate in August 2022. Damon Higgins/Palm Beach Daily News/AP

August 8, 2022: The FBI executes a court-approved search warrant in Mar-a-Lago, a major escalation in the investigation. Federal agents found more than 100 additional classified documents at the property. The search was the first time in American history that a home of former presidents was searched as part of a criminal investigation.

Aug. 12, 2022: Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart approves the unsealing of Mar-a-Lago’s search warrant and property receipt, at the request of the Justice Department and after Trump’s attorneys agree to the release. The warrant reveals that the Justice Department is looking into possible violations of the Espionage Act, Obstruction of Justice and Criminal Handling of Government Records, as part of its investigation.

August 22, 2022: Trump files a federal complaint seeking the appointment of a third-party attorney known as a special master to independently review documents the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago. This was granted on September 5, 2022 and Senior Judge Raymond Dearie was appointed on September 15, 2022 to be the Special Master.

November 18, 2022: Special Counsel Jack Smith is appointed to take over the investigation.

Spring 2023: A series of Trump staffers and aides testify before the grand jury of special advocates in Washington, DC.

March 25, 2023: Evan Corcoran, Trump’s lead attorney, testifies before the grand jury in Washington, DC. He later recused himself from handling the Mar-a-Lago case.

June 2023: First public indications indicate that the special advocate is using a second grand jury in Miami to gather evidence. Several witnesses are testifying before the Miami-based panel, CNN reported.

June 7, 2023: Media reports that the Justice Department recently sent a targeted letter to Trump, officially informing him that he is the target of the investigation into potential mishandling of classified documents.

June 8, 2023: A federal grand jury in Miami indicts Trump in the classified documents investigation, charging him with 37 federal crimes, including unlawful possession of national security documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Trump says in a social media post that he is completely innocent and calls the case a hoax. The grand jury also indicts Nauta, Trump’s aide, on obstruction charges.

CNN’s Jeremy Herb and Casey Gannon contributed to this report.

