Politics
China’s sovereign wealth fund in expanding energy markets
Overall decline in financial assets held by the Chinese resulting from a sluggish economy, COVID policies, growing political risk and the Evergrande Scandal eclipsed one of the most transformative buying sprees in energy market history. The China Investment Corporation (CIC), which manages a staggering 31% of total SWFs worldwide – capital under managementembarked on a global energy asset acquisition spree that could remake the international energy architecture.
Established initially to improve returns on China’s foreign exchange reserves and fight domestic inflation by siphoning off domestic revenue, CIC’s investment strategy has increasingly conformed to reflect President Xi Jinping’s priorities. As Xi consolidated his power, China’s SWF transformed from an economic engine into a tool of foreign policy, blunting shareholder returns with promises of investment, foreign aid and economic pressure in line with China. To go out policy. Despite claiming energy represents only 2.69% of its portfolio, much of its investment in large state-owned companies, industrials and commodities is for energy targets. This likely raises total investments much higher, with even the most conservative estimates placing China’s sovereign wealth funds controlling hundreds of billions in foreign energy assets.
Unlike disparate Western public and private investment companies, China’s SWF demonstrates a remarkable degree of policy coherence and wields the power to enter into long-term power purchase agreements with global energy providers. , a capability that is lacking in most Western countries, including the United States. This has helped China reach long-term agreements for uranium supplies for his booming nuclear power industry, traditional hydrocarbons, foreign hydropower, renewable energiesand more around the world.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
This quest for energy dominance underpins Chinese investment policies. Guo Xiangjun, deputy chief investment officer of the $1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund, declared [energy] sustainability as the overriding theme in their investment approach at a recent forum. This is not surprising given that china 14e Five-year planthe country’s overall macroeconomic plan, emphasizes energy security alongside military security.
Prioritizing energy in the investment portfolio of sovereign wealth funds also aligns with the practical demands of China’s rapidly urbanizing population. China’s energy industry, such as coal-fired power plants, has flourished in rapidly growing urban areas due to strong domestic demand. As Xi pledges China to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, increasing energy market efficiency and reducing air pollution have become top priorities for the SWF.
The CPP elite who control the country’s sovereign wealth fund have different priorities than Western shareholders. Chinese sovereign wealth funds have two potentially superior institutional advantages over their Western counterparts, which has allowed them to quietly and quickly capture such market share.
First, China’s institutionalized long-term mindset prioritizes the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) political goals over shareholder preferences. This mindset allows Chinese sovereign wealth funds to achieve a level of policy orientation that the West rarely achieves. China has even developed a “evaluation system with Chinese characteristicsoffering bonuses to public companies and private companies that align with national goals.
This long-term time horizon has been particularly pronounced in civil nuclear industry investments. While Western players have generally avoided nuclear power due to environmental, political and financial challenges, China has entered into long-term power and resource purchase agreements and rapidly increased foreign capital investment in nuclear energy thanks to close cooperation between Chinese sovereign wealth funds and various state-owned enterprises.
Secondly, China’s market development and size cement it as an attractive destination for foreign investmentby providing it with sufficient domestic liquidity and by allowing sovereign wealth funds to maintain substantial domestic portfolios that can consistently benefit from government support relative to other notable sovereign wealth funds from resource-rich countries or other private competitors that often lack domestic markets.
Although China’s sovereign wealth funds and state-owned enterprises are separate entities with separate purposes, they operate within the same Party-defined policy agenda, ensuring strategic alignment. For example, the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has cooperated with CIC for investments creating majority stakes in more than 80% and 85% in upcoming nuclear expansions in Argentina and Pakistan respectively.
The intertwining of sovereign rights, shareholder demands and the strategic importance of energy complicates the geoeconomics of sovereign wealth fund investments by introducing uncertainty and foreign and domestic political calculations. Previously, SWFs were almost exclusively employed primarily by smaller, resource-rich countries with limited economic diversification into safe overseas markets to ensure national economic performance and invest money with better returns on investment. Qatar, UAE
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
China’s SWF strategy has upended that calculus, and now SWFs are forced to either adapt to Chinese programs, methods and competition, or accept lower returns.
Western stakeholders need to realize that SWFs have fundamentally changed and can no longer be expected to used to doing to have a conservative value preservation agenda decoupled from geopolitical aspirations. Western governments and companies must also attempt to cultivate longer-term time horizons, tricky as they are, lest they be overwhelmed by China.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2023/06/13/chinas-sovereign-wealth-fund-in-energy-markets-expansion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China’s sovereign wealth fund in expanding energy markets
- Turkey says ready to open consulate in town Azerbaijan captured from Armenian forces
- Letter to US Governors from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Medicaid Reviews
- JoJo Siwa: Social media was my safe space to come out! | Entertainment
- ICC is taking action against franchise leagues to protect Test cricket
- Nikon releases upgrade firmware version 4.00 for full-frame mirrorless camera Nikon Z 9 | News
- Allergies, a cold, or a strep infection? Determining what the symptoms mean
- The Borobudur temple will be managed by 1 entity! Joko Widodo discusses a presidential decree, see more explanations!
- “Not a Hollywood movie.” Russia responds vigorously to Ukrainian counteroffensive – POLITICO
- Rihanna Wore an Oversized Hoodie as a Party Dress, and It Totally Works
- Bridging the gap between online and offline shopping — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- The former president will appear in court for federal indictment