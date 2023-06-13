China’s sovereign wealth fund in expanding energy markets

The China Investment Corporation. CGTN

Overall decline in financial assets held by the Chinese resulting from a sluggish economy, COVID policies, growing political risk and the Evergrande Scandal eclipsed one of the most transformative buying sprees in energy market history. The China Investment Corporation (CIC), which manages a staggering 31% of total SWFs worldwide – capital under managementembarked on a global energy asset acquisition spree that could remake the international energy architecture.

Established initially to improve returns on China’s foreign exchange reserves and fight domestic inflation by siphoning off domestic revenue, CIC’s investment strategy has increasingly conformed to reflect President Xi Jinping’s priorities. As Xi consolidated his power, China’s SWF transformed from an economic engine into a tool of foreign policy, blunting shareholder returns with promises of investment, foreign aid and economic pressure in line with China. To go out policy. Despite claiming energy represents only 2.69% of its portfolio, much of its investment in large state-owned companies, industrials and commodities is for energy targets. This likely raises total investments much higher, with even the most conservative estimates placing China’s sovereign wealth funds controlling hundreds of billions in foreign energy assets.

Unlike disparate Western public and private investment companies, China’s SWF demonstrates a remarkable degree of policy coherence and wields the power to enter into long-term power purchase agreements with global energy providers. , a capability that is lacking in most Western countries, including the United States. This has helped China reach long-term agreements for uranium supplies for his booming nuclear power industry, traditional hydrocarbons, foreign hydropower, renewable energiesand more around the world.

This quest for energy dominance underpins Chinese investment policies. Guo Xiangjun, deputy chief investment officer of the $1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund, declared [energy] sustainability as the overriding theme in their investment approach at a recent forum. This is not surprising given that china 14e Five-year planthe country’s overall macroeconomic plan, emphasizes energy security alongside military security.

Prioritizing energy in the investment portfolio of sovereign wealth funds also aligns with the practical demands of China’s rapidly urbanizing population. China’s energy industry, such as coal-fired power plants, has flourished in rapidly growing urban areas due to strong domestic demand. As Xi pledges China to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, increasing energy market efficiency and reducing air pollution have become top priorities for the SWF.

The CPP elite who control the country’s sovereign wealth fund have different priorities than Western shareholders. Chinese sovereign wealth funds have two potentially superior institutional advantages over their Western counterparts, which has allowed them to quietly and quickly capture such market share.

First, China’s institutionalized long-term mindset prioritizes the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) political goals over shareholder preferences. This mindset allows Chinese sovereign wealth funds to achieve a level of policy orientation that the West rarely achieves. China has even developed a “evaluation system with Chinese characteristicsoffering bonuses to public companies and private companies that align with national goals.

This long-term time horizon has been particularly pronounced in civil nuclear industry investments. While Western players have generally avoided nuclear power due to environmental, political and financial challenges, China has entered into long-term power and resource purchase agreements and rapidly increased foreign capital investment in nuclear energy thanks to close cooperation between Chinese sovereign wealth funds and various state-owned enterprises.

Secondly, China’s market development and size cement it as an attractive destination for foreign investmentby providing it with sufficient domestic liquidity and by allowing sovereign wealth funds to maintain substantial domestic portfolios that can consistently benefit from government support relative to other notable sovereign wealth funds from resource-rich countries or other private competitors that often lack domestic markets.

Although China’s sovereign wealth funds and state-owned enterprises are separate entities with separate purposes, they operate within the same Party-defined policy agenda, ensuring strategic alignment. For example, the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has cooperated with CIC for investments creating majority stakes in more than 80% and 85% in upcoming nuclear expansions in Argentina and Pakistan respectively.

The intertwining of sovereign rights, shareholder demands and the strategic importance of energy complicates the geoeconomics of sovereign wealth fund investments by introducing uncertainty and foreign and domestic political calculations. Previously, SWFs were almost exclusively employed primarily by smaller, resource-rich countries with limited economic diversification into safe overseas markets to ensure national economic performance and invest money with better returns on investment. Qatar, UAE

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

and Norway come to mind.

China’s SWF strategy has upended that calculus, and now SWFs are forced to either adapt to Chinese programs, methods and competition, or accept lower returns.

Western stakeholders need to realize that SWFs have fundamentally changed and can no longer be expected to used to doing to have a conservative value preservation agenda decoupled from geopolitical aspirations. Western governments and companies must also attempt to cultivate longer-term time horizons, tricky as they are, lest they be overwhelmed by China.