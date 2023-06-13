Politics
What is a State visit?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States of America (USA) for an official state visit from June 21-25, where US President Joe Biden will welcome him to the White House. It will be Prime Minister Modi’s first state visit to the United States during his nine-year reign as prime minister.
The last state visit to the United States was made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh between November 23 and 25, 2009.
Ahead of his visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the trajectory of India-US partnership was unthinkable and full of promise.
Blinken spoke at the Indian American Business Council Ideas Summit in Washington DC. The annual USIBC summit is part of the US Chambers of Commerce and takes place ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming state visit.
“We know India and the United States are big, complicated countries. We certainly have work to do to advance transparency, to promote market access, to strengthen our democracies, to unlock the full potential of our people. But, the trajectory of this partnership is unequivocal and it is full of promise,” Blinken said.
At the same event, India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said the speed and scale of the transformation of India-US relations has been “phenomenal”. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third Indian leader to be granted the honor of a state visit by the US President.
Addressing the India Ideas Summit, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, “We are one week away from Prime Minister Modi’s historic state visit to the United States, at the invitation of President Biden. There is great excitement on both sides, as you can see. My Prime Minister is only the third Indian leader in our independent history to be accorded the honor of a state visit by the US President. He also becomes the only Indian leader to address the US Congress twice.
Also Read: PM Modi’s Visit to US Will Shape Future of India-US Relations
While Prime Minister Modi has visited the United States several times, this is the first time his trip has been labeled as a state visit. But what are these state visits?
State visits are visits by a Head of State/Government to a foreign country in an official capacity. These visits are officially qualified as “visit of [name of state]” rather than a ” visit of [name of leader]”. State visits to the United States are held only at the invitation of the President of the United States, acting in his capacity as Head of State.
In the United States, these visits have elaborate ceremonies like a flight line ceremony, an arrival ceremony at the White House with 21 cannon shots, a dinner at the White House, and an exchange of diplomatic gifts, among others.
PM Modi will host a state dinner on June 22.
Moreover, such visits constitute the highest category of overseas visits and are considered a sign of friendly bilateral relations. To maintain their prestige, these events are relatively rare. For example, the US President can only host a leader of a country once every four years.
Depending on the level of importance, state visits are followed by official visits, official working visits, working visits, government guest visits, and private visits, in that order.
During a state visit, only a head of state (head of government in the case of parliamentary democracies) can visit the foreign country. During official visits, any other leader like the president, vice president, or ceremonial leaders can visit the foreign nation.
The protocols that must be followed by a host country are also different during these two visits.
Also, state visits are very elaborate and include larger ceremonies than official ones.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-to-visit-us-from-june-21-to-25-what-is-a-state-visit-123061300307_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What is a State visit?
- *3 fashion divas who are set to rule Bollywood*
- Phil Steele Isn’t Very Optimistic About ‘Cuse’
- The best looks from Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2024
- Google Disputes OpenAI’s Call for Government AI Czar
- Opportunities and challenges facing RSV vaccination deployment
- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Kashmir, India
- Imran Khan rules out talks with Pakistani government but open to dialogue with military establishment
- China’s sovereign wealth fund in expanding energy markets
- Turkey says ready to open consulate in town Azerbaijan captured from Armenian forces
- Letter to US Governors from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Medicaid Reviews
- JoJo Siwa: Social media was my safe space to come out! | Entertainment