What is a State visit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States of America (USA) for an official state visit from June 21-25, where US President Joe Biden will welcome him to the White House. It will be Prime Minister Modi’s first state visit to the United States during his nine-year reign as prime minister. The last state visit to the United States was made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh between November 23 and 25, 2009.

Ahead of his visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the trajectory of India-US partnership was unthinkable and full of promise. Blinken spoke at the Indian American Business Council Ideas Summit in Washington DC. The annual USIBC summit is part of the US Chambers of Commerce and takes place ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming state visit.

“We know India and the United States are big, complicated countries. We certainly have work to do to advance transparency, to promote market access, to strengthen our democracies, to unlock the full potential of our people. But, the trajectory of this partnership is unequivocal and it is full of promise,” Blinken said. At the same event, India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said the speed and scale of the transformation of India-US relations has been “phenomenal”. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third Indian leader to be granted the honor of a state visit by the US President.

Addressing the India Ideas Summit, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, “We are one week away from Prime Minister Modi’s historic state visit to the United States, at the invitation of President Biden. There is great excitement on both sides, as you can see. My Prime Minister is only the third Indian leader in our independent history to be accorded the honor of a state visit by the US President. He also becomes the only Indian leader to address the US Congress twice. Also Read: PM Modi’s Visit to US Will Shape Future of India-US Relations

While Prime Minister Modi has visited the United States several times, this is the first time his trip has been labeled as a state visit. But what are these state visits?

What is a State visit? State visits are visits by a Head of State/Government to a foreign country in an official capacity. These visits are officially qualified as “visit of [name of state]” rather than a ” visit of [name of leader]”. State visits to the United States are held only at the invitation of the President of the United States, acting in his capacity as Head of State.

In the United States, these visits have elaborate ceremonies like a flight line ceremony, an arrival ceremony at the White House with 21 cannon shots, a dinner at the White House, and an exchange of diplomatic gifts, among others. PM Modi will host a state dinner on June 22.

Moreover, such visits constitute the highest category of overseas visits and are considered a sign of friendly bilateral relations. To maintain their prestige, these events are relatively rare. For example, the US President can only host a leader of a country once every four years. Depending on the level of importance, state visits are followed by official visits, official working visits, working visits, government guest visits, and private visits, in that order.

How does a state visit differ from an official visit? During a state visit, only a head of state (head of government in the case of parliamentary democracies) can visit the foreign country. During official visits, any other leader like the president, vice president, or ceremonial leaders can visit the foreign nation.