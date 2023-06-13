‘It’s just not true’: Ex-Tory leader slams Boris Johnson over Peerages Row





Former Tory leader Michael Howard has launched a furious attack on Boris Johnson over his peerage row with Rishi Sunak. Yesterday Johnson accused the Prime Minister of talking nonsense as the bitter war of words over former prime ministers’ resignation honors list erupted yet again. Sunak previously claimed that Johnson asked him to overturn the decision of the House of Lords Appointments Committee (HOLAC) after he blocked the peerages of three Tory MPs, including Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams. The Prime Minister said: I was not prepared to do this. I didn’t think it was good and if people don’t like it then it’s hard. In response, Johnson said: Rishi Sunak is talking nonsense. To honor these peerages, it was not necessary to override Holac but simply to ask them to renew their vetting, which was only a mere formality. But Lord Howard – who led the Tories from 2003 to 2005 and is also a former member of HOLAC – told LBC Tonight with Andrew Marr: I’m afraid what Boris Johnson said this afternoon is all simply not true. Mr Johnson said this afternoon that what the Prime Minister could have done was simply to send him back to HOLAC and then it would have been a formality. It’s just not true. HOLAC takes its role extremely seriously and if anything had come back to it, it would have given the same answer. Lord Howard also urged Tory MPs to put this psychodrama of Johnson behind them, to rally around the Prime Minister, who is a man of total integrity, who works day and night to tackle the challenges facing our country . “Not only was he not telling the truth, but he had to know he wasn’t telling the truth.” Former Conservative leader Michael Howard recounts @AndrewMarr9“What Boris Johnson said this afternoon is simply not true.” pic.twitter.com/jVKaYOMDUB —LBC (@LBC) June 12, 2023 Dorries added fuel to the fire last night by accusing Sunak and James Forsyth, his political secretary, of being posh boys who blocked his peerage. She said: This story is about a girl from Breck Road in Liverpool who has worked every day of her life since she was 14, she was offered something…people from that background don’t get not offer…removed by two privileged posh boys who went to Winchester and Oxford, and taken away with duplicity and cruelty because they had known for months that was not the case. And yet they left me and they let Boris Johnson continue to believe that was the case.

