Why controversial judge Aileen Cannon won’t oversee Donald Trump’s impeachment





Controversial judge Aileen Cannon is not out yet

The appointment of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to oversee the federal trial of former President Donald Trump for mishandling government records has proven controversial. So when it was announced that a different judge would be on the bench for Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday, it raised some eyebrows.

U.S. District Judge Aileen CannonAileen Cannon, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons – Wikimedia Commons

Did that mean the case was reassigned from Cannon, whom Trump had appointed? Or that she would recuse herself, as some commentators have claimed? Not so fast. Another judge will handle Trump’s impeachment and bond issues, but that’s probably just for procedural reasons. Cannon is still expected to remain lead trial judge for the time being.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday, which will mark the former president’s first appearance in court in a federal indictment that includes 37 felony counts stemming from a department investigation. of Justice over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office in January 2021.

Trump called the investigation and indictment a witch hunt and proclaimed in an all-caps message on Truth Social, I AM AN INNOCENT MAN! The case is sure to inflame observers across the political spectrum. Already political commentators and legal analysts have widely criticized Cannon for his perceived bias in favor of Trump in past cases.

Why Goodman instead of Cannon?

Donald Trump arrives at Miami International Airport on June 12, 2023, a day before his arraignment.Getty Images

On Monday, the Miami Herald reported that Goodman will handle Trump’s impeachment on June 12, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Trump will plead not guilty, after which he is widely expected to be released rather than sent back to jail to await trial. , which has not yet been programmed.

The Herald described Goodman as a noted veteran magistrate known not only for his legal wisdom but also for his wry humor in the courtroom. A former South Florida newspaper reporter before earning his law degree, Goodman practiced civil litigation and was a shareholder in the Miami law firm Akerman Senterfitt before becoming a magistrate in 2010.

The announcement that Goodman will oversee the impeachment led to immediate speculation on social media about Cannon’s replacement. Just hours after his announcement, Newsweek ran an article with the headline Was Controversial Pro-Trump Judge Taken Off High Stakes Case?

However, according to the U.S. Courts Administrative Office, it is typical for magistrate judges to conduct initial appearances and arraignments, while a district judge is generally responsible for overseeing pre-trial processes and conducting court proceedings. trial. Goodman’s participation therefore does not necessarily mean that Cannon will not be involved in the lawsuit.

Why is Cannon controversial?

Cannon has served as a federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida since November 2020. Appointed by Trump, she presided over a lawsuit Trump filed seeking the appointment of a special master to review documents the FBI has seized from his Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach as part of the federal government investigation.

Cannon ordered the government to suspend its use of these seized materials and granted Trump the request for a special master to examine them. An appeals court later reversed that decision, finding Cannon lacked jurisdiction to consider that claim and ordered Cannon to dismiss Trump’s lawsuit, which it did in December 2022.

The National Law Review called the appeal decision a reprimand for Cannon, quoting New York University law professor Peter M. Shane: It’s like a civil procedure professor giving a student a grade of failure. If an appellate court tells a lower court that we can only accept your judgment by betraying one of the founding principles of nations, that’s a pretty strong rebuke.

After Trump’s indictment was filed on Thursday, Cannon was randomly assigned to the case, according to the Miami Herald. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rehmani told Newsweek Cannon that it was a favorable draw for Trump and that she gave him both favorable and incorrect rulings regarding the search warrant executed and the special master.

Cannon’s selection has led to multiple calls for his recusal, with three legal experts writing in Slate that his earlier, fundamentally flawed approach casts a shadow over the proceedings and that reasonable observers of this case might question his impartiality. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner also said she should step down so the public can have faith and confidence in the legal process.

Whether Cannon will remain the lead judge in Trump’s trial remains to be seen. However, MSNBC’s Jordan Rubin wrote that if prosecutors were seeking to have Cannon removed, precedents from prior circuit case law suggest that Cannons’ removal is possible but not inevitable.

