The President will issue a presidential decree on the management of Borobudur





JAKARTA, BALIPOST.com – Regarding the formation of a single entity with members from all ministries and institutions for the management of Borobudur tourist area, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will issue a Presidential Regulation (Perpres). “The President has also given instructions to immediately prepare a presidential decree which will determine a single destination management organization, or a single entity for the management of the Borobudur tourist area,” the Minister of Tourism and Economy said. creative Sandiaga Uno during a press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, as quoted by Antara News Agency, Tuesday (6/13). Sandi hopes that with this unique entity made up of cross-sector managers, the development of Borobudur area as a super priority destination will be completed by September 2024. In doing so, he also hopes that Borobudur tourist area can contribute to achieving the target of foreign tourist arrivals (tourists), namely 8.5 million foreign tourists in 2023 and 14 million foreign tourists in 2024. And specifically for Borobudur, where 42 percent of ASEAN residents are Buddhist, it could become a spiritual tourism destination that can accommodate more than 20 million foreign tourists visiting with interconnection through built infrastructure, Sandi said. The government has built a number of infrastructure to complement the facilities and infrastructure in the Borobudur tourist area, including Yogyakarta International Airport, toll road access, railway lines, as well as shopping centers. economic villages (Balkondes) and tourist villages. The development of tourist areas also aims to create up to 4.4 million new jobs in 2024. Separately, SOE Minister Erick Thohir said that the presidential decree to be issued by President Jokowi would make the management of the Borobudur tourist area a roof between the ministry of religion, the ministry of education, of culture, research and technology, the ministry of tourism and creation. Economy, and the Ministry of BUMN. Then, a Supervisory Board will also be formed composed of, among others, the Ministry of Finance and the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment. But TWC (PT Taman Wisata Candi Borobudur) is the manager, so how can TWC balance interests of course, heritage or conservation, we know that Borobudur continues to decline, then also for religious spirituality like during the Vesak Day commemoration yesterday , for tourism itself, and of course for education. So it is extraordinary and later there will be a complete renovation in Borobudur so that there is continuity, Erick said. (Kmb/Balipost)

