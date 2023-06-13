Turkey says ready to open consulate in town Azerbaijan captured from Armenian forces

ANKARA, Türkiye ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday his country was ready to open a consulate in Shusha, a town Azerbaijan captured from Armenian forces in a 2020 war.

Erdogan made the comment during a visit to Azerbaijan at the start of his third term after presidential elections last month.

We are ready to open our consulate whenever you want, Erdogan told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency, citing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and other officials at the start of bilateral talks.

If we could open a consulate in Choucha, it would be a message to the world and especially to Armenia, he said.

Shusha, a center of Azeri culture for centuries, came under Armenian control in 1992 during fighting for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Its recapture by Azerbaijani forces in 2020 was of symbolic and strategic importance as it sits above the nearby capital, Stepanakert.

Turkey actively supported Azerbaijan during the latest conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, during which Azerbaijan regained control of much of the region and surrounding territories held by Armenians. More than 6,000 people have been killed in six weeks of fighting.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have close ethnic and cultural ties. It is traditional for newly elected Turkish leaders to visit Azerbaijan after traveling to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the northern island nations. Erdogan was in northern Cyprus on Monday.