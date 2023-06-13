Donald Trump and due process





THE INTERPRETATION of Donald Trump in court in Miami on June 13 marks a first in American history. The current administration of presidents believes that the former president endangered national security, by deliberately handling classified documents, and is bringing charges that could result in prison sentences. What makes this even more extraordinary, of course, is that the defendant is the favorite in the Republican primary. So the 2024 election could turn into a campaign to get Mr. Trump out of jail.

This is what Mr. Trump wants. Even before the indictment against him was dropped, his campaign seized on it as a fundraising opportunity: Joe Biden could never win a free and fair election and therefore wants to jail his innocent opponent ; 2024 is not just any election but the final battle; either Mr. Trump wins or we lose our country; contribute here and become a member of the Trump Gold Card.

In addition to turning Democrats’ fears about the end of American democracy on the accuser, the Trump campaign complains that their man is being singled out. What about Joe Biden, Mike Pence and Hillary Clinton? As Mr Trump observes, they have all clung to classified documents or been reprimanded for negligence with official secrets. He argues that his indictment is therefore proof that he was the victim of a witch hunt.

What nonsense. America’s security bureaucracy classifies so many more documents than it needs that many officials and politicians inadvertently find themselves in possession of secrets. In practice, they are prosecuted only when it comes to the most secret documents; when those who possess them refuse to return them or obstruct justice; and when they leave them vulnerable or share them with others. Mr. Trump would be guilty of all three.

Some of the documents mentioned in his indictment are top secret. Others are marked HUMINT, meaning they have been collected by sources who could be in grave danger if captured.

Mr. Trump’s handling of documents is also concerning. Lawyers for Mr. Biden and Mr. Pence found classified documents at their home, then contacted the Justice Department to turn them over. Mrs. Clinton’s mistake was to use a personal mail server for work. Mr. Trump walked out of the White House with at least 15 boxes of documents, containing at least 30 files marked top secret. These documents are not part of the indictment because Mr. Trump’s office turned them over. The problem was that even after that, Mr. Trump clung to more top-secret documents and ordered his lawyers to hide or destroy them. Why don’t you take them with you to your hotel room and if there’s something really bad in there, like, you know, rip it off, he allegedly said to one of them . Earlier this month, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel was sentenced to three years in prison for deliberately withholding top secret information. It’s something serious.

Mr. Trump’s documents were also more likely to be seen or stolen. Mr. Biden left classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette which was both sloppy and branded. By contrast, Mr Trumps has been kept at his club, where several hundred members can take their guests for a swim and a club sandwich. According to the indictment, a large number of boxes were placed in a storage room, accessible from several exterior entrances, including one accessed from the Mar-a-Lago Club pool deck through a door that was often propped open. .

Mr. Trump also reportedly shared the documents. His need to brag and make visitors feel special is so strong that he let a writer, his editor, and two staff members peruse a document that was likely a bombing plan of the facility. Iran’s nuclear enrichment at Fordow. This is secret information, he said recorded. See as president I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.

These allegations are so serious that not charging Mr. Trump would have been to single him out for special treatment. If Mr. Trump had admitted his mistake and returned all the records, it is difficult to see how there would have been any prosecutions. As it stands, Bill Barr, Mr. Trump’s former attorney general, told Fox News that the indictment was very, very damning and concluded that if even half of it is true, so he makes a toast.

That Mr. Trump could be overthrown by a combination of vanity, paranoia, chaos and conceit seems tragically comical. But that end is still a long way off, if it ever comes. The trial and appeals in this case could drag on into the presidential elections next year. If Mr. Trump wins, the Supreme Court would then be asked whether the lawsuit against the president-elect should continue. If the court said yes, President Trump would likely seek forgiveness. It would be really unfair.

