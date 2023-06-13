Pakistani media denounce de facto ban on giving airtime to Imran Khan | Imran Khan





Television journalists in Pakistan have denounced a de facto ban on mentioning Imran Khan by name or showing his image after a series of guidelines issued by the country’s media regulator.

Pakistan’s parliament ousted Khan from parliament in April last year. Since then, he has made headlines almost daily with fiery speeches and tweets directed at the government and military.

In March, Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) banned the broadcast of the former prime minister’s speeches and press conferences on the grounds that he encouraged hate speech and attacked state institutions .

In May, after Khan’s arrest on corruption charges sparked nationwide protests from supporters of his PTI party, Pemra issued a directive asking the media to refrain from providing airtime to people who promote hate speech. Khan was not named in the directive, but reporters say it was clear the directive referred to him.

It’s ridiculous that we can report on the charges and cases against Khan, but we can’t mention his name or show his photos, said Asma Shirazi, a veteran journalist and political commentator who hosts a prime time news show listen. All of these tactics are used to put pressure on the media.

Hamid Mir, a renowned journalist who has worked for newspapers and television for decades, said history was repeating itself.

Pemra banned speeches and interviews with [the former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif, and interviews with [former president] Asif Ali Zardari and [Nawazs daughter] Maryam Nawaz were not aired. Now it’s Imran Khan. Nothing has changed.

Sources in local media said media owners were invited to meetings with senior military officials where they were warned not to cover Khan.

A veteran TV reporter said it was made clear at the meeting that Khan was enemy number 1. Another TV reporter said our boss made it clear to us that if you did [name Khan]you are alone.

Khan, the 70-year-old former international cricket star, faces more than 150 cases registered against him since his ousting last year.

Pakistan has been mired in economic and political crisis for more than a year, with little respite expected before an election due to take place in mid-October.

Khan seemed to be riding a wave of popularity towards those polls, staging huge rallies across the country, sweeping a series of by-elections and slandering the authorities in addresses to the nation broadcast nightly on social media. But the violence that followed his arrest, including targeting military installations, led to a broad crackdown.

According to Freedom Network, which monitors media freedom, there were 24 cases of threats against journalists in Pakistan in May.

Imran Riaz Khan, a pro-PTI journalist known for spreading propaganda and disinformation, has been missing since May 11. Shirazi said: He should not miss. The law should take its course against those who promote propaganda and disinformation.

The threats are not limited to local media. A foreign correspondent working at television said he had been asked to stop reporting on Khan.

The journalist said: Even though past regimes have been tough on some journalists, the current regime has hit local media hard. Things went from bad to worse.

