Meeting Puan and Ganjar, Jokowi discusses the political situation





GANJAR DOCUMENTATION TEAM President Joko Widodo met with a number of ministers and governors, including Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, JAKARTA, KOMPAS After talking with the Chairman of the People’s Representative Council Puan Maharani, President Joko Widodo met with the Governor of Central Java who has now been nominated as the presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, Ganjar Pranowo. The current political situation in the country became one of the main topics of discussion during the separate meeting of the three main cadres of the PDI-P. The meeting between President Jokowi and Puan who is also the President of the PDI-P DPP at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (13/6/2023) was revealed from a photo uploaded by Puan via his network account social. In the photo, you can see Puan wearing a black dress wearing a batik blazer standing next to the president with the background of the first president of the Republic of Indonesia, Soekarno.

Uploading the photo, the leader of the winning team of Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) said that many topics were discussed during the meeting with President Jokowi. Starting from the synergy of legislative and executive institutions, from the preparations for the peak commemoration of the month of Bung Karno, to the current national political situation. The current national political situation was part of the discussions at the meeting, Puan said. PERSONAL DOCUMENTATION OF PUAN MAHARANI Chairman of DPR who is also Chairman of PDI-P DPP, Puan Maharani met President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (13/6/2023). Confirmed separately, Deputy for Press Protocol and Media Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin confirmed the meeting between President Jokowi and DPR President Puan Maharani. In accordance with Puan, he said, the meeting discussed various issues including discussions related to national policy, formulation of several laws, as well as the culmination of the commemoration of the month of Bung Karno. “And it’s also routine for the president to receive Ms. Puan in her capacity as chairman of the DPR to discuss various topical issues,” Bey said. Jokowi and Ganjar After meeting Puan on Tuesday, Jokowi went on to meet with Ganjar, Governor of Yogyakarta, Sultan Hamengku Buwono X, Regent of Magelang Zaenal Arifin and a number of ministers at Merdeka Palace. The meeting, which was held privately from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., discussed the development of the Borobudur temple area. Prior to the encounter, Ganjar had uploaded his picture to his social media account. In the upload, he appeared to be writing a notification to his wife, Siti Atiqoh Supriyanti. Bun @atiqoh.s doesn’t call until half past six. Would you like to have a meeting at the Palace with Pak Jokowi? Hehehe, he wrote briefly. The current national political situation was part of the discussions at the meeting. After the meeting with President Jokowi, at around 4:00 p.m., Ganjar left through the access gate of Wisma Negara and had the opportunity to speak with journalists. When asked if he had the chance to speak privately with the president, Ganjar quipped, Oh, there were a lot of eyes earlier. When asked if there had been any political discussion other than the discussion of Borobudur region arrangement, Ganjar did not dismiss it. He said there was always a political discussion when he met President Jokowi. There is always (political discussion). “When I met Pak Jokowi, there was always a discussion about it (politics), he said. During the meeting, Jokowi, Ganjar continued, raised the issue of communication between a number of parties. Jokowi said he was still monitoring the movement every day. So when party leaders meet with other parties, he is always watching. Earlier he asked me, did you know news (a meeting between party leaders) made the governor (governor)? I answered, watching, sir. He said earlier, it’s good for democracy in Indonesia. Yes, there are always political discussions when meeting with Pak Jokowi, he said. Meet Sandiaga During a meeting with the President to discuss the restructuring of the Borobudur Temple area, Ganjar admitted that he also met with the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Tourism Agency. creative economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno. He was also joking because Sandiaga was wearing a green shirt. KOMPAS/KRISTI D UTAMI Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo made a statement with Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno after attending a meeting of the Central Java Regional Financial Access Acceleration Team in the city ​​of Semarang, Thursday (4/27/2023). There are rumors that Sandiaga himself is joining the United Development Party (PPP). According to the information received CompassSandiaga’s welcome to the PPP will take place on Wednesday (14/6/2023) tomorrow at the PPP DPP Office, Menteng, Jakarta. Ganjar also asked the public to be patient with which running mate will be chosen to go with him. Be patient. Be patient for cooperation between parties to settle first, he said. He also gave the signal that there would still be political parties coming together to support him. The color, the characteristics are like the colors of a rainbow, he says. Ganjar also denied reports of a political contract with the PDI-P regarding the appointment of its ministers. Oh no. On the right, the presidential system is a matter of ministers, or else, the prerogative of the president. SO to put back to the president, he added. Based on the information received Compass, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, President Jokowi and Ganjar also met face to face and had dinner together at Merdeka Palace on Friday (06/09/2023) yesterday. The reunion photo was just uploaded by Ganjar on Tuesday night through his social media account. If you are dining with Pak Jokowi, there is a menu not to be missed. Guess what? he wrote. Moment Compass requesting confirmation via a WhatsApp message to Ganjar on the content of the one-on-one meeting between him and Jokowi, Ganjar only responded with a sticker with his hands down.

