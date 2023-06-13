Rozgar Mela has become the new identity of the current government, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on June 13 that the National Rozgar Mela has become the new identity of the current government.

He distributed about 70,000 letters of appointment to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and agencies. With this, PM Modi has so far distributed date letters to over 430,000 people. Meanwhile, Business Standard reports that for the railways, letters of appointment have been issued to 28,312 recruits, including 22,752 in the security category.

“Today India is known for its political stability which means a lot in today’s world. Today the government of India is recognized as a decisive government. Today the government is known for his progressive economic and social decisions,” he said as he addressed the gathering.

Noting that the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is just beginning, the Prime Minister said, “This is a very important time for those joining the civil service as they have the opportunity to help make India a developed over the next 25 years”.

Selected recruits from all over the country will join the government in various departments, including the Department of Financial Services, the Department of Posts, the Department of School Education, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Defense, the Department Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. , Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Interior, among others.

Talking about emerging employment and self-employment opportunities in the economy, he mentioned measures such as Mudra Scheme, Startup India and Stand Up India. The Prime Minister said the campaign to provide government jobs for young people is unprecedented and institutions such as SSC, UPSC and RRB are providing more jobs with new schemes.

Underscoring the world’s confidence in India and its economy, he said, “The whole world is looking forward to partnering with India on its growth journey today.”

Among other things, he said: “The expansion of electric mobility is also taking place in India. The PLI program also helps the automotive industry.

He also denounced previous governments and said India was a more stable, secure and stronger country.

On the one hand, we have political parties that present a map of employment rates, on the other, it is the current government that ensures the future of youth. Now the country will decide whether the future of the youth will be governed by the fee schedule or the safeguard," the Prime Minister said.

On the one hand, we have political parties that present a map of employment rates, on the other, it is the current government that ensures the future of youth. Now the country will decide whether the future of the youth will be governed by the fee schedule or the safeguard,” the Prime Minister said.

He said new appointees must work with full sensitivity to the citizens of the country. “You have to take these reforms further. And with all of that, you still have to maintain your learning instinct,” he said.

He also referred to the iGoT online portal which recently passed the one million user mark and urged them to take full advantage of the courses available on the online portal. “In Amrit Kaal’s journey of the next 25 years, let us walk together towards realizing the vision of a developed India,” the Prime Minister said.

Updated: June 13, 2023, 9:16 PM IST