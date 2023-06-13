There should be no second act for Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson’s resignation from parliament is nothing but a good day for British democracy. As prime minister, Johnson smeared and subverted his own office and other institutions he touched. He announced his departure in a flamboyant statement ahead of a parliamentary report set to deliver the most damning criticism of a former prime minister in living memory for misleading the Commons about what he knew of Downing Street parties. during lockdown. Saying he was leaving for now, Johnson hinted at a return like that of his hero, Winston Churchill. You shouldn’t give him the chance. Johnson will undoubtedly go down as one of the most important prime ministers in recent history. By kicking Britain out of the EU, he changed the political trajectory of nations and granted the wishes of the 52% who backed Brexit in the 2016 referendum. Yet in his self-centeredness, flippant disregard for truth and rules and conventions that bind others, his cronyism tendencies and his lack of seriousness and managerial skill, he has damaged his office and the UK’s global reputation. Partly by promising to deliver Brexit, Johnson won the biggest Tory majority in three decades. But it lacked the capabilities to successfully leave the EU, or at least to deliver it in the least harmful way. His rudimentary exit agreement prioritized illusory sovereignty but maximized the economic blow. Adhering to Northern Ireland trading rules which he clearly had no intention of following has tarnished the UK’s reputation for rule of law. At home, Johnson undermined confidence in the British government and institutions and made many ministers, officials and aides accomplices. Attempting to sideline Parliament as it toyed with Brussels has put a strain on the UK’s unwritten constitution. The chaotic handling of Covid-19 has left Britain with the highest death toll per million in the G7. Allowing social gatherings in Downing Street that broke rules Johnson himself had written enraged millions. The House of Commons privileges committee is expected to deliver a damning verdict on whether Johnson lied to parliament in claims about those parties. By calling the committee a kangaroo court, some members suggest that Johnson or his allies may have questioned its integrity and committed contempt of parliament. In an echo of polarized US politics, heightened security arrangements are in place for the committee after reports of threats from the public. Like American Republicans did with Donald Trump, too many conservative MPs initially set their sights on Johnson because they saw him as a winner who could connect with a different voter base. Unlike the Republicans, the Conservative Party has come a long way to shake him off, as enough MPs eventually concluded he was hurting their prospects. Johnson now has a vested interest in the Conservatives’ failure in the upcoming general election. A defeat for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would offer him the chance to win back the leadership, if he could secure a safe seat, in a vote among party members or at least be able to claim that he alone was dusted with dust. electoral stars. The Johnsons’ sidekick, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has suggested preventing the ex-prime minister from running again as a Conservative would cause a civil war within the party. But a broader mutiny mooted after Johnson resigned on Friday has failed, and there is no benefit for Sunak in trying to make peace with a man he can never trust. If Johnson tries to run as a Conservative again, Sunak should block him. The former prime minister had his chance and squandered it. A second act would not be in the interest of his party or the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a9c3c5f7-c973-453a-b2ef-2c132212186a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos