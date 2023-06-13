Sudan. Dead end dictators | The World Observer | Notice

One of the critical debates of our time is how to deal with dictators. In dozens of countries there is a fierce clash between those who will accept only unconditional defeat and eventual prosecution of a dictator and his cronies and those who are willing to accept horrible concessions to bring about democracy. .

This is a question whose urgency has become impossible to ignore. Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his democratic neighbor Ukraine has amplified the world’s attention to this difficult issue. But it’s not just a problem in Russia: from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s concentration camps in Xinjiang, to the tight control of dissent that Teodoro Obiang has maintained in Equatorial Guinea since 1979, the world today is ruled by no less of 39 dictators (and that’s without counting the eight kings, emirs and sultans who rule alone).

Of these 39 dictators currently in power, 20 of them rule with complete impunity in Africa, 14 others in Asia, three in Latin America and two in Europe. Three command nuclear arsenals Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un. Others are the despots of countries with strong international influence, such as Egypt, Cuba and Vietnam. Several govern the poorest countries in the world: Burundi, Laos, Nicaragua and many others whose misery stems in many cases from the incompetence and corruption of dictators.

Getting rid of a dictator today is much more difficult than a few generations ago. At the time, a common solution was exile. Tyrants like Idi Amin from Uganda or Baby Doc Duvalier from Haiti knew that if need be they could discreetly board a plane with suitcases full of cash and retire to a luxurious mansion, preferably in the south. from France. Those days are over.

More information

On October 10, 1998, General Augusto Pinochet was arrested in the name of universal jurisdiction during a stay in London, for genocide and torture under his regime (1973-1990). Although he was eventually released on health grounds and returned to Chile, his arrest marked the beginning of the end of exile as a solution to ousting entrenched dictators from power. Years later, in 2006, former Yugoslav President Slobodan Miloevi died in a cell in The Hague awaiting the verdict of his international trial for crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes.

The intentions of these international lawsuits were undoubtedly good, but their unintended consequences continue to shape politics around the world. By dramatically increasing the cost a dictator must face to relinquish power, these cases have paradoxically hampered all subsequent attempts to excise entrenched despots.

When the alternative offered to dictators is a long prison term and the loss of the immense fortunes they and their cronies have amassed, it’s no wonder they do whatever it takes to avoid losing the power. For dictators, staying in government is no longer a matter of politics: it becomes an existential requirement. Partly because of this deeper entrenchment, the process that has taken place over the past few decades, when dictators left power and were replaced by Democratic leaders and their supporters, is now very rare.

Of the last five countries that overthrew their dictators, only one Armenia appears to have successfully transitioned to democracy. The others have seen their democratization process regress (Tunisia), collapse (Myanmar, Egypt), or degenerate into civil war (Sudan). In the latter case, there is open warfare between military factions while the former dictator, Omar al-Bashir, is in prison awaiting a trial that will likely carry the death penalty.

There are few instances where massive street protests, combined with support from the armed forces and parts of the international community, succeed in toppling a dictator. But this happens less frequently. Much more common is the experience of countries like Belarus, Cameroon, Cuba, Hong Kong, Iran, Thailand, Nicaragua or Venezuela, where large protest movements have been suppressed by their dictators, most often brutally.

The world has lost the ability to remove dictators from power. The lack of attractive options and the tolerable risks that come with losing power have led autocrats to redouble their efforts to fend off attempts to overthrow them. Thus, today’s dictators are overthrown less often than in the past. And when they leave, it often remains a very difficult country to democratize or even govern.

The world must relearn the art and science of ousting dictators. Or get used to the sad reality that tyranny and anarchy, not democracy, are the most common form of government in the world.