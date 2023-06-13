Ganjar attends restricted meeting with President Jokowi regarding arrangement of Borobudur region





Jakarta (pilar.id) – Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo confirmed that he was today specially invited by President Joko Widodo to the State Palace. The meeting was a restricted meeting to discuss the planning of the Borobudur region. “Yes, there was a restricted meeting regarding the development of Borobudur area. So the meeting was chaired directly by Pak Jokowi with relevant ministries. The point is how quickly this project can be completed,” said Ganjar during confirmation on Tuesday (6/13/2023). Ganjar explained that during the meeting, President Jokowi called on all parties, both ministries, provincial governments and regency/city governments related to the Borobudur area arrangement to expedite. This national strategic project should be completed on time. “The Coordinating Minister of Marinvest said that there should be one institution that runs Borobudur. The Minister of Religion also said that there should be a prayer hall for Buddhists. Meanwhile, we in the province and the regency of Magelang, are invited to assume our respective roles in resolving the unfinished issues,” he explained. Ganjar also said that the regency government of Magelang has been asked to immediately complete the construction of a waste management site, while the provincial government of Central Java has been asked to resolve issues related to the Kujon market. “As for the Kujon market, we have budgeted funds, but it could not operate because there are still permits that have not been issued, namely, environmental impact assessment permits. (EIP). If the permit has already been issued, the process can be expedited. Overall, most projects are completed,” he explained. Ganjar added that President Jokowi was very concerned about the project of structuring the Borobudur area. Besides having extraordinary historical value, Borobudur is also a national strategic project that has great economic potential. “Besides completing physical projects, the President also directed us to organize various events such as Borobudur Marathon, Borobudur Tour, musical events and others. Including worship services, because during the celebration of Vesak Yesterday, all the hotels and hostels in Magelang village were fully booked. It is certainly good from an economic and tourism point of view,” he said. When asked if there had been any political discussion other than the restructuring of the Borobudur region, Ganjar did not dismiss it. He said there was always a political discussion when he met President Jokowi. “There are always (political discussions). When I met Pak Jokowi, we were always talking about that (politics),” he explained. During the meeting, Ganjar also said that Jokowi talked about communication between multiple parties. Jokowi is still monitoring these developments on a daily basis. “So when party leaders meet with other parties, he is always watching. Earlier, he asked me, “You know the news (a meeting between party leaders), don’t you, Governor?” I replied that I was watching. He said it was good for democracy in Indonesia. So there is always a political discussion when meeting Pak Jokowi,” he concluded. (HDL)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pilar.id/ganjar-hadiri-rapat-terbatas-bersama-presiden-jokowi-terkait-penataan-kawasan-borobudur/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos